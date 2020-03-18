pay-and-gap

Employers, trade unionists and federal ministers have agreed to increase short-time benefits. How and when and for whom, however, remained open, as Federal Minister Hubertus Heil (work) and Peter Altmaier (economy) explained together with employer president Ingo Kramer and DGB chairman Reiner Hoffmann after a meeting on Wednesday afternoon. “Together we will find solutions to close gaps in wages,” said Heil. According to Kramer, the search for these solutions “will not take weeks”. Hoffmann emphasized that the workers needed “job and income security” and should not get into a “social imbalance”. Short-time workers 60 currently receive percent of net income as a wage replacement benefit from the Federal Employment Agency, employees with children receive 67 percent.

Parents should receive continued payment of wages

Heil also announced a regulation for the assumption of continued payment of wages by the state, if employees cannot work due to childcare. According to paragraph 616 BGB, employers would have to continue paying the salary at least for a limited period, said the minister. But the government is working so that the companies “can get a very large part of it back,” Heil said, announcing a cabinet decision for Monday.

Crisis is worse than 2008 / 09

All in all you wanted the signal with the crisis meeting set that “the proven forces work together in this situation,” said the Minister of Labor, emphasizing the size of the crisis: “the challenge is now greater than 2008 / 09 “, said the SPD politician with regard to the financial crisis. For Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier (CDU), saving as many companies and as many jobs as possible is the focus of action these days. All areas of the economy are affected, and if one does not act decisively now, “the consequences could drag on for decades,” said the economics minister.

Look into the abyss

Employer President Kramer, who owns a metal company in Bremerhaven, emphasized the need to secure the liquidity of the companies. “When the income breaks down and equity melts like snow in the sun, you look into the abyss.” He had experienced this several times and always survived. “We must not now bury our heads in the sand or stir up the conflict,” said Kramer, who was optimistic. “We will get through this valley.” The valley is deeper than twelve years ago, as DGB boss Hoffmann said. Back then, there was short-time working, especially in industry, but now the entire economy is being hit, and especially the service sector, where wages are low and the need to increase short-time benefits is high.

Austrians increase short-time work allowance

The coalition committee of the federal government had already agreed ten days ago to extend the short-time work scheme and agreed to take over the social security contributions from the Federal Employment Agency. The unions criticize this as privileging employers and require employers to contribute to short-time benefits if they no longer have to pay social security contributions.

In Austria, unions, employers and the government had recently staggered short-time benefits based on income levels notified. For employees with a gross monthly salary of up to 1700 euros, the short-time work allowance is 90 percent of the net salary. 85 There are percent for employees whose earnings are between 1700 and 2685 euros and 80 percent finally for those with a gross salary above 2685 euros.

increase possible according to tariff

In this country, there are regulations to increase in some collective agreements. Only on Tuesday had the tariff parties for the 120 000 employees in system catering ( McDonald's, Starbucks, North Sea, Pizza Hut) informed of an additional payment on 90 percent. Income in this industry is low, but there is still a collective agreement. For industrial workers, this is the rule, at least in western Germany. And there is even an increase in collective bargaining rates for entire industries. For the approximately 500 000 employees in the chemical industry, for example, these are 90 percent of the last net; however, social security contributions still have to be paid.

Employers do not want to pay

In the Baden-Württemberg metal industry, depending on the extent of short-time work, there are between 80, 5 and 97 percent of net income. IG Metall is trying to agree similar regulations with employers in other federal states and wage districts. But they block themselves: The Association of Bavarian Business, for example, rejects the demand for additional payments from companies. In the case of short-time work, companies needed relief from social security contributions to survive. “Demands for additional payments fail to recognize the extremely tense situation of the companies. This is a wrong demand at the wrong time, ”said the employers' association.

On the subject of continued payment of wages for parents who are unable to work due to childcare, the municipal employers had already announced regulations in individual cases on Tuesday : The children to be looked after are less than twelve years old; alternative care cannot be guaranteed and there are “no work-related reasons” preventing the employer from leaving work. In particular, the maintenance of public services must be guaranteed. The employees of the State of Berlin can initially count on ten days of continued wages for childcare.