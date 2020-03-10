Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market 2017-2022: Teva, Novartis AG, GSK, AbbVie, Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim, Impax Laboratories, Lundbeck and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1216586

The Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market is expected to grow from US$ 3.99 Billion in 2016 to US$ 5.69 Billion in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%. This report spread across 113 Pages, Profiling 13 Companies and Supported with 66 Tables and 33 Figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market include are Teva(Israel), Novartis AG (Switzerland), GSK (UK), AbbVie (US), Merck (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Impax Laboratories (US), Lundbeck (Denmark), UCB (Belgium), Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Canada), Acadia (US), Sun Pharma (India), Wockhardt (India), Dr. Reddy’s (India), Intas (India), US World Meds (US), Zydus Cadila (India), Cipla (India), Strides (India), 1 A Pharma (India), and Upsher-Smith (US).

“The Carbidopa/levodopa segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

On the basis of drug class, the Parkinson’s disease treatment market is classified into carbidopa/levodopa, dopamine receptor agonists, MAO-inhibitors, COMT-inhibitors, anticholinergics and other drugs. The carbidopa/levodopa segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this market segment is mainly driven by its potency and wide adoption in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Coupon Code Available for 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1216586

“The Online pharmacies segment to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period”

By distribution channel type, the Parkinson’s disease treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retailer pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The online pharmacies segment is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period. Advantages such as 24/7 ordering, home delivery, and discounts on medicines are the driving factors for this segment.

“Europe to hold the largest share of the regional market during the forecast period”

Geographically, the Parkinson’s disease treatment market is dominated by Europe, followed by North America, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Europe is expected to command the largest share of the Parkinson’s disease treatment market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing aging population, presence of key players, and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region.

Target Audience for Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market: Parkinson’s disease treatment product manufacturers, Parkinson’s disease treatment dealers and suppliers, Human identification service providers, Parkinson’s disease associations, Academic institutions, Venture capitalists, Consulting firms, Government bodies.

Make Enquiry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1216586

List of Tables:

Table 1 Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Summary

Table 2 Ageing Population, By Region, 2015 vs 2030

Table 3 Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market: List of Pipeline Drugs

Table 4 Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2016–2022 (USD Million)

Table 5 Carbidopa/Levodopa Market, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 6 North America: Carbidopa/Levodopa Market, By Country, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 7 Asia: Carbidopa/Levodopa Market, By Country, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 8 Dopamine Receptor Agonists Market, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 9 North America: Dopamine Receptor Agonists Market, By Country, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 10 Asia: Dopamine Receptor Agonists Market, By Country, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 11 Mao Inhibitors Market, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 12 North America: Mao Inhibitors Market, By Country, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 13 Asia: Mao Inhibitors Market, By Country, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 14 Comt Inhibitors Market, By Region, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

Table 15 North America: Comt Inhibitors Market, By Country, 2015–2022 (USD Million)

……and More