Paris distributes two million protective masks free of charge
In Paris should around two million masks can be distributed to the population free of charge. By the end of this month, around half a million reusable masks should initially be available, Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced in the Sunday newspaper “Journal du Dimanche”. By mid-May, all residents of the French capital are to be equipped with their own mask. Hidalgo put the costs at three million euros.
The masks will be available in pharmacies. First of all, they are mainly distributed to people who need special protection against Sars-CoV-2, as the mayor explained. At the same time, Hidalgo advocated a mask requirement in the metro, on buses and on suburban trains . So far there is no such requirement in France. (dpa)
Plus de 2 millions de masques réutilisables vont être distribués à Paris annonce @Anne_Hidalgo dans @leJDD, dont 500 00 0 disponibles fin avril pour “les plus fragiles” https: // t .co / o2PyZw3ViH
– Geoffrey Bonnefoy on Twitter (@clarkent 2007) https://twitter.com/clarkent2007 /status/1251792301984227329
Social wing of the Union for increasing short-time work benefits
Parts of the Union can get a temporary increase of the short-time work allowance . A social crash of workers and thereby an economic downward spiral must be prevented, said the deputy federal chairman of the Christian Democratic Workers' Association (CDA), Christian Bäumler , the “Handelsblatt”. He was for a limited to six months increase in short-time allowance to 80 percent of net income. “In addition, a minimum short-time work allowance of 1200 Euro to be introduced to low earners to provide targeted support. ” (dpa)
Munich: Many violations of exit restrictions
The police detected many violations of the current exit restrictions to contain the corona virus in Munich at the weekend . Between Saturday and Sunday morning received 283 people advertisements , as the police said. In total, 5300 Checks carried out.
In an apartment the police ended a party with nine teenagers at night on Sunday. The guests aged between 16 and 21 years received an advertisement and must now face fines . A meeting of four men who drank alcohol in a car also broke up on Saturday. (dpa)
Laschet: “Gigantic” damage in the economy
According to the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet is a “gigantic” damage in the economy due to the restrictions of public life in his state alone .
I warn against the illusion that the state can compensate for this with rescue parachutes
Armin Laschet on Deutschlandfunk
At the same time, he signaled a willingness to open churches and other religious sites. “I will, for example, re-examine the question of services in the next few days,” said the CDU politician. “When you open shops, you can also pray in churches.” (dpa)
Daily mirror | Patrick Guyton
Virus spread after stopover on aircraft carrier “Charles de Gaulle”
The chief of the French general staff According to the coronavirus, there is a high probability after a stopover in Brest on the aircraft carrier “Charles de Gaulle”. It is assumed That “the contagion” occurred in March during a stay in the port city in north-western France, François Lecointre said on Sunday to the radio station France Inter.
Lecointre defended the decision that the ship was allowed to moor in March. The stopover was logistically necessary. In addition, there were no contact restrictions in France at that time.
1081 the almost 2000 Military men are positive tested on Sars-CoV-2 , the French Navy chief of staff, Christophe Prazuck, told the Sunday newspaper “Journal du Dimanche”. More than 500 The military therefore showed symptoms. 24 of them had to be treated in the hospital, two of them according to Prazuck in the intensive care unit. (dpa)
WHO accuses countries of poor preparation
The World Health Organization WHO attests many countries according to a media report not a good pandemic preparation . Most countries worldwide are poorly to moderately prepared for epidemics , the “Spiegel” quotes from a position paper for a video conference scheduled for Sunday Minister of Health of the G 20 – States to the Corona crisis.
Only one A third of the countries can detect outbreaks of epidemics and react to them, according to the “Spiegel” in the paper. Even highly developed health systems would then only have “limited capacities” to perform basic services. According to the report, the WHO predicts that in poor countries with weaker systems, the consequences of the corona pandemic would be “devastating”.
According to “Spiegel”, the WHO complains that there is a lack of well-trained employees and infrastructures in the health systems and there was a lack of robust supply chains and logistics to procure urgently needed medical equipment. International cooperation functions poorly, above all because “WHO is unable to enable coordination and cooperation”. (dpa)
mirror | Markus Becker, THE MIRROR
Cook Islands are corona-free zone
Heavenly conditions in the South Seas paradise: The Cook Islands connected to New Zealand have at the weekend the “Covid 19 – free zone “ declared. The previously carried out round 900 Tests have shown no evidence of the corona virus, said Prime Minister Henry Puna. Therefore, some restrictions could now be relaxed.
So the schools should reopen on Monday , restaurants and cafes are welcome again. Services could already be celebrated on Saturday. Nonetheless, Puna called for further hygiene measures and distance rules to be observed; also still applies yellow alarm level in the island country with its round 19. 00 0 inhabitants. (Dpa)
One million infections recorded in Europe
In Europe there are now more than one million infections has been proven. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) recorded a total of 1. 018. 221 Covid- 19 – cases, like from numbers on the EU agency website emerged.
With Spain, Italy, Germany, France and Great Britain meanwhile come five European countries with six-digit infection numbers . Covid – 19 – There have been deaths across Europe so far 98. 852, most of them in Italy, Spain, France, Great Britain and Belgium. (dpa)
Prince Harry almost thanks 100 – year-old fundraiser
Prince Harry has the 99 – year-olds War veterans Tom Moore praised for supporting British healthcare. The senior has now almost reached cult status in the United Kingdom. He graduated 100 Walk the walker through his garden in the English village of Marston Moretaine and in this way collected donations in the tens of millions.
What Captain Tom Moore had done was “absolutely impressive”, says Harry. “It's not just what he did, but also how people reacted to it,” says the 35 – yearlings in the podcast “Declassified” for military personnel. Harry sets inter alia for war victims. The prince also thanked the hundreds of thousands of volunteers who wanted to take care of the risk groups during the corona pandemic.
Moore, the end of the month 100 years old, wanted to thank the campaign to doctors and nurses who had treated his skin cancer and broken hip. Actually he had 1000 pounds (about 1150))) set the goal – but by Sunday noon it was almost 26 Millions of pounds (around 29 Million Euros). The financial injection can the chronically underfunded state health service NHS (National Health Service) do well use. (dpa)
Greens: enable visits to nursing homes again
The Greens want 7 points with a -Plan prevent loneliness of people in need of care or sick people in the corona crisis. Among other things, “Ban on visits to care facilities should be prevented as far as possible”, states in the paper that the Evangelical Press Service (epd ) is present. According to this, time management is proposed, which assigns people time corridors for their visit . In addition, a contingent of protective equipment should be provided.
Caring relatives should also have access to protective masks and receive protective clothing, the party continues to demand. In the event of death, family and accompanied support should also be possible. (epd)
Children's quarantine: pressure on the Italian government is growing
After almost seven weeks of coronavirus isolation, pressure is increasing on the government in Italy to let children outside. Parents also started numerous petitions and published letters so that the schools are slowly reopening – and not only in September for the new school year.
The strict curfews apply since 10. March and until May 3rd. Children are also not allowed to walk in parks or outside . Companies should then gradually reopen.
“If the parents are supposed to go to work and we not allowed to go to the grandparents, where should we go? ”wrote a seven-year-old in a letter to President Sergio Mattarella , which was published by the newspaper“ Corriere della Sera ”on Sunday. “Why do companies open, but our schools don't?”
But experts and the government are putting the brakes on . “School is an issue that we will deal with later,” said the president of the Supreme Health Institute (ISS), Silvio Brusaferro, the newspaper. (dpa)
Riots in refugee camp on the Greek island of Chios
In the overcrowded registration camp Vial on the Greek island of Chios, the police have massive tear gas during the night to Sunday according to media reports used to disperse rioting migrants. Previously there was a 47 years old Woman died after infection. The island's hospital denied rumors that the woman had died of coronavirus infection.
As local media reported further, mainly young migrants threw stones at the police and set fire to a canteen and some tents. In addition, cars were damaged. They accused the authorities of not taking sufficient care of the dead woman. The situation had changed calmed on Sunday morning, as reported by the state broadcaster of the North Aegean region. (dpa)
Nurses flee out of fear of virus – 31 Dead in Canada
31 Dead within a few weeks: That is the tragic result in a Canadian retirement home, after almost all nursing home for fear of one Spread of the corona virus. Health authorities found the people in the home in Dorval near Montreal only days later – many of the survivors were dehydrated, malnourished and listless. Two deaths went unnoticed for days. The Prime Minister of Quebec, Francois Legault, announced an investigation into gross negligence.
According to Legault's information, there were only two nursing staff in the home at the end to increase the total 130 to supply residents. “I was sick, I was really sick, “said Moira Davis, whose father died in the nursing home on April 8th. Of the 86 – One-year-old should have been infected with the corona virus a week before his death.
According to official information, at least five residents died at the coronavirus-induced lung disease Covid – 19. The cause of death of the others 26 Cases are now investigated by a coroner.
In Canadian media the “horror retirement home” in Dorval has already become a symbol of the corona crisis. Half of all scarce 1300 Corona deaths occurred in Canada in long-term nursing homes. Her father's home is a “prime example of what's going wrong in our elderly care,” said Davis. (AFP)
Lack of protective clothing in the social sector
Representatives of Caritas, Diakonie, the nursing professional association and the Verdi union complain about lack of corona protective equipment for specialists in the social field. “The need for respiratory masks and protective clothing is still very high and the care facilities do not receive enough “Caritas President Peter Neher told the” Augsburger Allgemeine “. There has only been a slightly positive development since Easter. “You could also say that it has improved from very bad to bad,” said Neher.
Also homes for the disabled and homeless are urgently open Protective equipment instructed . “These institutions are not sufficiently focused on by the state authorities responsible for distribution,” said Neher. The same applies to caring relatives who care for two thirds of those in need of care in Germany. (KNA)
Up to 1000 Germans are still waiting for their journey home
After the worldwide Return campaign for stranded Germans, the Federal Foreign Office is still trying around 1000 German citizens who are to be flown out. Still “a few hundred to a thousand stranded people were waiting for a return opportunity”, said Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) the “Bild am Sonntag”.
After getting back from popular tourist destinations, it is now primarily about more difficult individual cases : “It's about people in the Colombian jungle, on remote South Sea islands and also in countries where the airspace is currently completely closed . We cannot help everyone immediately, but nobody will be forgotten “, said the minister. (AFP)
New infections in Russia rise to a record number
The Russian authorities report an increase in new infections the previous day around 6060 on 42. 853 Total cases . This is the biggest growth so far in Russia. (Reuters)
Johnson joins government business again
The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is already back in government politics after his Corona disease. Johnson had a three-hour video call with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who partially represents him, and other employees last Friday , the reported Sunday Telegraph newspaper. He had previously given instructions several times from his country's Checkers.
According to government statements on Saturday, Johnson had “had some contacts” with cabinet members, however, the extent was not mentioned. He followed his doctor's instructions, it said. (dpa)
Saxony's police officers will wear protective masks from Monday
In Saxony the police officers should wear protective masks from this Monday carry. The officials were encouraged to wear the official, textile and washable mouth and nose protection, the so-called community mask, when contacting the public, the state police headquarters said. The mask is also strongly recommended for meetings in the office.
Because of the easing, the Saxon state government was the first in all of Germany to have a mask for public transport and retail. (dpa)
From Monday, the 20. April 2020, our colleagues are encouraged to keep their personal Wear a protective mask during contacts with the public or business meetings. You can find more about this here: https://t.co/GcM9KVJX8A #CoronaSN #Leipzig #Dresden #Chemnitz #Zwickau # Görlitz
– Police Saxony on Twitter (@polizeisachsen) https://twitter.com/PolizeiSachsen/status/1251795579874746371
Laboratory manager in Wuhan defends himself against accusations
The Head of the Institute of Virology in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has rejected American accusations that the new corona virus could have come from his laboratory.
The virus never came from us
Yuan Zhiming in an interview with state television broadcast in Chinese media.
“We know exactly what virus research is going on at the institute and how viruses and samples are handled,” he said . Also, nobody in his laboratory was infected with the Sars CoV-2 virus.
It was understandable that his laboratory in Wuhan , the place of origin of the pandemic, arousing associations. “But it is bad when some try to mislead people,” said Yuan Zhiming. US President Donald Trump had previously taken up the thesis circulating in the US that the virus could have come from his institute. (dpa)
Daily mirror | Julia Weiss