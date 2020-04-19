paris-distributes-two-million-protective-masks-free-of-charge

Paris distributes two million masks free of charge

In Paris should around two million masks can be distributed to the population free of charge. By the end of this month, around half a million reusable masks should initially be available, Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced in the Sunday newspaper “Journal du Dimanche”. By mid-May, all residents of the French capital are to be equipped with their own mask. Hidalgo put the costs at three million euros.

The masks will be available in pharmacies. First of all, they are mainly distributed to people who need special protection against Sars-CoV-2, as the mayor explained. At the same time, Hidalgo advocated a mask requirement in the metro, on buses and on suburban trains . So far there is no such requirement in France. (dpa)