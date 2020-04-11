Packaging Materials Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2026 | Top Players: Amcor Limited; Crown; International Paper; Stora Enso; others

Data Bridge Market Research has added an exhaustive research study of the Global Packaging Materials Market detailing every single market driver and intricately analyzing the business vertical. The research report has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Amcor Limited; Crown; International Paper; Stora Enso; Novio Packaging B.V.; BALL CORPORATION; Reynolds; Sealed Air; Mondi; O-I; WestRock Company; COVERIS; Berry Global Inc.; DS Smith; Graphic Packaging International, LLC; Huhtamaki; Smurfit Kappa; ProAmpac; TricorBraun; Sonoco Products Company; American Packaging Corporation; AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION; Ardagh Group S.A.; Evergreen Packaging LLC and Gerresheimer AG.

Global Packaging Materials Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 941.79 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1162.80 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in the adoption of e-commerce shopping.

By Material (Paper & Paperboard; Rigid Plastics; Metals; Flexible Plastics; Glass; Wood; Textiles; Others);

Product (Containers & Jars; Bags, Pouches & Wraps; Closures & Lids; Boxes & Crates; Drums & IBCs; Others);

Packaging Technique (Primary Packaging; Secondary Packaging; Tertiary Packaging);

End-User (Food; Beverages; Healthcare; Cosmetics; Household Products; Chemicals; Others)

The PACKAGING MATERIALS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Novio Packaging B.V. announced they had acquired Flacopac/Deflaco a Swiss-German combined company focused on plastic film-based packaging products and a distributor of glass bottles and pumps. This will help in expanding Novio’s share in the market and provide better packaging capabilities in the European region

In January 2019, TricorBraun announced they had acquired Pacific Bag Inc. which will be combined with TricorBraun’s Taipak flexible packaging business and form TricorBraun Flex. This acquisition further expands the capabilities of flexible packaging divisions and includes various customers from the different regions of the world

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for household products due to rising rate of urbanization is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market

Growth in demand of various end-use products such as convenience food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics products; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Presence of strict regulations and bans on usage of plastics from the different regions of the world is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the market

Increasing prices of various raw materials such as metals, wood, paper & paperboard among regulations and compliances for deforestation amid environmental concerns globally

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Packaging Materials market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Packaging Materials market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Packaging Materials Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Packaging Materials Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Packaging Materials Revenue by Countries

10 South America Packaging Materials Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Packaging Materials by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

