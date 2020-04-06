Packaging Adhesives Market Business Opportunities 2026 – Top Companies areJowat AG, Wacker HB Fuller, Bostik, 3M, SIKA, Paramelt B.V, Chemie AG, Avery Dennison, Ashland, Dymax

Global Packaging Adhesives Market, By Type (Polyvinyl Pyrrolidone, Cellulose, Polyurethane, Polychloroprene, Polyvinyl Alcohol& Polyvinyl Acetate), By Formulating Technology (Hot melt, water based, Solvent based & Reactive), By Application (Labeling, Folding Carton, Envelopes, Bags, Others), By End User,By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global Packaging Adhesives Market is expected to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2025, from USD 801.1 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The Packaging Adhesives research report also details the information about the global market status, competition landscape, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. While developing this Packaging Adhesives market report competitive analysis has been done for the major players in the market, which supports businesses take better moves for enhancing their product and sales. The market is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. It comes with several charts, graphs, and graphics to make it an interesting read.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Jowat AG, Wacker HB Fuller, Bostik, 3M, SIKA, Paramelt B.V, Chemie AG, Avery Dennison, Ashland, Dymax , Robatech, Jowat Canada Inc. , Henkel AG & Co, Sapson Packaging, Hindustan Adhesives limited, Jonson Tapes, Sun pack, and Balaji Packaging.

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the packaging adhesives market in the next 8 years. Packaging adhesives are made from various raw materials including acrylic resins, PVAC, PU, styrene blocks, epoxy compounds, EVA, and silicones. Some of prominent applications in the global packaging adhesives market consist of non-rigid bonding in textiles, flexible packing, and structural usage for assembly operations to provide high bonding strength. Food & beverages and healthcare are the top most industries where packaging adhesives are used.

They are also used in paperboard packaging and carton sealing, erection of trays, and folding boxes. Moreover, continuous advancements in unique packaging designs significantly promote the use of packaging adhesives across the globe. In 2016, Henkel created a new lead for secure supply of packaging adhesives or retail ready packaging. They are used in high-performance products and process solutions which derived functional optimization for customers.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising population

Demand for hygienic food & clean water

New experiments and safety

Folding carton packaging have an maximum demand for the food and beverage industry

Increasing number of middle class world wide

Increasing regulatory interventions from environmental bodies

Market Segmentation: Global Packaging Adhesives Market

The global packaging adhesives market is segmented based on type, formulating technology, application, end user, and geographical segments.

Based on type, the global packaging adhesives market is segmented into polyvinyl pyrrolidone, cellulose, polyurethane, polychloroprene, polyvinyl alcohol& polyvinyl acetate, and others.

On the basis of formulating technology, the global packaging adhesives market is segmented into hot melt, water based, solvent based, reactive, and other.

On the basis of application, the global packaging adhesives market is classified into labeling; folding carton corrugated converting, flexible packaging, envelopes, bags, and others.

On the basis of end user, the global packaging adhesives market is segmented into retailers, manufacturing of consumer goods, packagers, and others

Based on geography, the global packaging adhesives market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

For the purpose of the study, Global Packaging Adhesives market is segmented based on various parameters. An in-depth regional classification of the market is also included herein. The factors which are impacting the market’s growth are studied in detail. The report also presents a round-up of vulnerabilities which companies operating in the market must avoid in order to enjoy sustainable growth through the course of the forecast period.

Summary of the research report

Provides the main statistical data on the current status of Industry is a valuable guide and direction for companies and individuals involved in the market.

The industry development trends and market channels were analyzed in this Packaging Adhesives research report

It estimates the market size and future growth potential of the market across different regions

The market is projected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026.

Statistical data is provided through several charts, graphs and graphics to understand the market in easy way.

Table of Content:

Global Packaging Adhesives Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Packaging Adhesives Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Packaging Adhesives Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

