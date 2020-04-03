Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Growth Will Escalate Rapidly 2020-2024| Philips Healthcare (Netherlands),Chart Industries, Inc. (U.S.),Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.),Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.)

This Oxygen Therapy Equipment market research report carries out the methodical and comprehensive market research study that puts forth the facts and figures linked with any subject about medical device industry. The forecast, analysis, evaluations and estimations carried out in this Oxygen Therapy Equipment report are all based upon the well-established tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This market research report acts as a great support to any size of business whether it is large, medium or small. Oxygen Therapy Equipment market report is formulated with the most excellent and superior tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data of ABC industry.

Competitive Analysis: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

The global oxygen therapy equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes continuous manufacturing market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.

Major Market Competitors: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

Some of the major players operating in global oxygen therapy equipment market are Linde Healthcare (Germany),Invacare Corporation (U.S.),Philips Healthcare (Netherlands),Chart Industries, Inc. (U.S.),Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.),Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.),Smiths Medical (U.S.), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand),Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany),Inogen, Inc. (U.S.),Messer Medical Austria GmbH (Germany),HERSILL, S.L. (Spain),GCE Holding AB (Sweden),Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (U.S.),Respan Products Inc. (Canada), and DeVilbiss Healthcare (U.S.) among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders,

Rise in geriatric population

Growth in technological advancement

Increase prevalence of tobacco smoking

Segmentation: Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market

On the basis of product, global oxygen therapy equipment market is segmented into oxygen source and delivery devices. Oxygen source is further segmented into concentrator and cylinder. Oxygen source equipment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period 2017-2024 due to increasing incidence of respiratory disorders and technological advancements.

On the basis of portability, global oxygen therapy equipment market is segmented into stationary and portable.Stationary devices segment is expected to account the largest market in the forecast period due to respiratory disorders and increasing geriatric population.

On the basis of application,global oxygen therapy equipment market is segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, cystic fibrosis and pneumonia.

On the basis of end user,global oxygen therapy equipment market is segmented into hospital and home care.

On the basis of geography, global oxygen therapy equipment market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

