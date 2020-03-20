owners-prefer-to-sell-rather-than-rent

One of the main reasons for the introduction of the rental cover was and is that the asking rents have increased significantly, particularly in central Berlin locations. Financially weaker people cannot afford apartments of the desired size for these asking rents.

Therefore, the rental cover law limits the rents for apartments that were built up to 2013 were built, depending on the building age, usually to 3, 92 till 9,50 euros per square meter (sqm). Most of the Berlin rental apartments in the central locations were built in the period up to 1949, and for these apply a maximum of 6, 45 Euro / sqm – a hopeful value for many Berliners to now be able to rent apartments more cheaply due to the rent cap.

The rent cap law has been in effect since 23. 2. 2020, so for more than two weeks. Have the hopes come true? The following quick check uses the generally accessible data of the Immoscout internet portal from 6 to 11. March 2020.

Supply of purchase apartments is growing

During this time, an average of around 7400 Berlin apartments were offered for sale, but only around 2400 for rent (see table on the next page). Three times as many purchase and rental offers – this is astounding in a city where there are five times as many rentals as condominiums. This is not solely due to the internet portal or the different behavior when advertising rental and condominiums: The evaluation of the other cities in Hamburg, Munich and Cologne, Germany, shows that on average there are fewer purchase offers than rental offers.

The high supply of condominiums is also shown by another relation: In the period under review, around two condominiums per 590 residents offered. In the other major cities, the rate was less than half.

First of all, this does not mean surprisingly that the Berlin rental offer has become low overall. With around 0.7 apartments per 1000 inhabitants it is hardly lower than in the others Big cities (exception: Munich, but here the rents are particularly high). However, the range of Berlin apartments from the rental cover segment of rental apartments built until 2013 has decreased significantly. According to the Immoscout data from the survey period from 6th to 11. March only come 13 Percent of Berlin's housing supply from the regulated segment. So is the rent cover irrelevant because it only affects a small segment?

So that no wrong conclusions are reached: old building apartments represent a large part of all Berlin apartments. And in the Berlin purchase offers, the proportion of old building apartments is 74 percent. However: Old apartments are hardly available for rent online anymore. Are the existing owners fleeing their apartments and do they no longer want to rent them when they become vacant?

In the central locations, which were decisive for the rental cover, things get worse: the share is in Kreuzberg of Immoscout offers from the rental cover segment at only 7 percent – only every 14. (!) Apartment offered there is rent-capped. Things don't look much better in Charlottenburg, Kreuzberg, Prenzlauer Berg and Schöneberg. The only exception in the center is Mitte. In the middle there are around Percent of the total offer from the rental cover segment.

The average offer rent is 21 Euro

Because the rental cover for the middle seems to have an above average relevance at first glance sorted daily according to the cheapest mid-range rental apartments built to 2013. So that the result is not distorted by offers such as single rooms and mini apartments, only apartments according to tax law definition with at least 23 sqm area taken into account. The result: It was only once a single apartment for less than 590 euro net cold offered. It was an apartment with a residence permit – and it was only online for one day. The average asking rent of the daily 10 cheapest old apartments was 21 Euro / sqm (!) – far from the cover rents. The rental cover – not only irrelevant because it refers to a small segment, but also ineffective?

Or effective, but precisely in the direction not intended? Does the rental cover even lead to rising asking rents? In fact, such relationships could arise. An explanatory model results from the legal logic of the rental cover law: it limits the “required payments”, but according to increasingly widespread legal interpretation it does not make any regulations regarding higher “agreed rents”, which may have to be paid in the event that the rental cover is ineffective. Assuming that a new rental agreement is concluded, an “agreed rent” of euros / sqm fixed, but at the same time limits the “required payment” to six euros / sqm for the duration of the legal validity of the rental cover. A tenant who firmly believes in the legal effectiveness of the rental cover forms an expected value of 6 euros / sqm – the “agreed rent” of 12 Euro / sqm is “doesn't matter” to him. A tenant, the probability of the legal validity of the rental cover on 45 Estimates percent, however, will form an expected value of nine euros / sqm. Fatal consequence: the greater the belief in the rental cover among prospective tenants, the higher agreed rents can be achieved.

In the segment of new-build rental apartments, rising rents were to be expected anyway due to the rent cap: apart from effects on the apartments in demand – simply because of the declining supply volumes in the rent cap segment, there is a growing number of apartment seekers who are unable to find anything in the rent cap segment. You have to switch to the non-capped segments: apartments in Brandenburg, condominiums in Berlin, or just: new apartments in Berlin.

Consequences? Perhaps it is too early for this, because it may be that the old building owners have fallen into shock and internal blockage, but they will not last in the long run. If so, in the medium term the quantities of rental cover apartments on offer would have to increase again. Perhaps the time series is too short and maybe not representative.

Covered rental apartments remain in short supply

Nevertheless, it is surprising that no protests have yet taken place is, who search in vain in the portals for the cheap apartments promised by the rental cover. Maybe they don't take the asking rents seriously because they were always significantly higher than the “real” new contract rents? In Hamburg, new contract rents are around 40 below the offer rents in the portals, because many landlords serve internal waiting lists and see no need to advertise in the portals.

The Berlin-Brandenburg Housing Association (BBU) has shown that the average of Berlin's new contract rents in 2018 with 7, 80 Euro / sqm was also significantly below the asking rents of the portals. The rent index 2019 confirms this order of magnitude.

A possible consequence, of course not only now reveals: The asking rents, which were a driving argument for the rental cover, are not only distorting, but even misleading as a scarcity indicator and unsuitable as a legitimation of government intervention in the housing market. Berlin needs better statistics on the housing market, and these will probably only be obtained when the State Statistical Office is given the task of collecting the rental data and preparing it professionally.

Maybe the housing shortage in Berlin is also less than claims? The quantities of rental apartments offered are not particularly low in relation to the population; the overall range of apartments is relatively large due to the large number of apartments for sale. Because the owners want to get rid of their apartments.

Rents are still low for a European metropolis, but per capita equipment with living space is high. Berliners don’t spend more on rent than other city dwellers. And the perceived scarcity has decreased because more apartments have been completed, the net influx of internationals has decreased, and Berlin has suffered in the internal migration as mobile service providers from the middle class moved to Brandenburg. Perhaps the tenants were already skeptical that the rental cover would lower rents.

Wolfgang Maennig, 1960 born in Berlin, is professor of economic policy at the University of Hamburg (research focus: urban and real estate economics). in Seoul Olympic champion in the eighth. Earlier Tagesspiegel contributions by the author to the rental cover: “Only marginal leeway. Rental cover: winners, losers and side effects” from July 6 2019 and “There are many alternatives to the rental cover” from 14. December 2019.