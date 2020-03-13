overview-of-a-disturbing-week

It is far from clear how the crisis will develop due to the spread of the corona virus. One thing is already certain: The people of Europe have had a highly emotional week, days with hitherto unimaginable news, shocking stories and reports that would previously only have been useful as a script for science fiction films. Here is an overview of five disturbing days:

MONDAY:

After the corona virus continues to spread in many countries, it becomes clear that Italy is currently Europe's hotspot of the epidemic . The Italian government is therefore expanding blockages and restricting freedom of movement throughout the country. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said late in the evening that there was no time to waste. Round 60 Millions of people are from the Measures affected.

At the weekend the government had Lombardy and other areas in northern Italy to restricted areas explained. You can only get in and out of them with good reason – for example because of work. Meanwhile in Italy almost 10. 000 people infected, more than 460 died.

street scene in Rome Photo: Reuters / Guglielmo Mangiapane

Also in Germany people die for the first time after an infection with the coronavirus. It is about a 89 – year old woman from Essen who suffered the consequences of a Pneumonia succumbs, and around 78 – year-old man from Walks in the particularly affected district of Heinsberg in North Rhine-Westphalia . The man suffered from pre-existing conditions such as heart problems and diabetes and dies of heart failure. A firefighter from Hamburg in Egypt had already died of the virus on Sunday. The number of infected people in Germany rose to 1139, just under half of which was recorded in North Rhine-Westphalia.

In view of the development, also in Germany the tone of the warnings sharper. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) calls on all citizens to participate in slowing the spread of the coronavirus and preparing citizens for longer Limitations in everyday life before: “We are talking clearly about several months,” he says. And further: “We have to slow the outbreak so that our health system can continue to function. For this we need the whole of society. We need every single citizen. “

[Aktuelle Entwicklungen zum Coronavirus in Deutschland und international können Sie hier im Newsblog verfolgen.]

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) Photo: AFP / Tobias Schwarz

The debate about the cancellation of major events . Nevertheless, the top game of the 2nd Bundesliga is between VfB Stuttgart and Arminia Bielefeld as planned. Nearly 55. 000 Spectators are in the Stuttgart stadium.

Also Berlin is preparing for a significant increase in the number of infected people. Start the central procurement of protective equipment , said health senator Dilek Kalayci in the health committee of the House of Representatives. Since these goods are in short supply across Europe, it is necessary to check what is available on the market. In addition, the hospitals are in the process of creating more capacities for the ventilation of seriously ill patients, says the SPD politician. “We need more ventilation options.” Currently there are good 1000 such beds.

In addition, several newly established examination centers for the coronavirus are starting work. Of the 48 According to the authorities, known infections in Berlin are largely connected with an evening in a club. After a positive test with a guest of the “trumpet” in the Tiergarten district 16 other infections in people who celebrated there on the same evening.

[Aktuelle Entwicklungen zum Coronavirus in Berlin können Sie hier im Newsblog verfolgen.]

In Brandenburg has a suspected coronavirus case at a school with far-reaching consequences: Up to 2250 People are in quarantine at home. This was announced by the district of Ostprignitz-Ruppin in the evening. The isolated people are spread across several rural districts of Brandenburg and other federal states. The Prinz-von-Homburg School in Neustadt (Dosse) , the after-school care center and riding school remain as a precaution until 17. Closed in March. Then the possible incubation period ends. Students, teachers, staff and relatives are affected by the quarantine.

TUESDAY:

The European Union (EU) is looking through the corona virus is forced to act and wants the economy with 25 billion euros against the worst consequences of the epidemic . After a video conference of the heads of state and government, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the money would come from the structural funds and should flow quickly. Among other things, the EU wants to support health care, the labor market and small and medium-sized enterprises. In the video conference, the top politicians agree on four points that should take priority:

The Spread of the virus should be limited. The health of EU citizens has top priority.

has top priority. The EU Commission wants to need for medical material determine and make suggestions against a possible shortage. Previously, there had been criticism of German and French export restrictions for protective masks.

determine and make suggestions against a possible shortage. Previously, there had been criticism of German and French export restrictions for protective masks. The research should be intensified to find a vaccine. The Commission provides 140 million euros provided and chosen 17 Projects for it.

to find a vaccine. The Commission provides 140 million euros provided and chosen 17 Projects for it. In the fight against the economic consequences of the virus crisis, the Union and its member states want “all the necessary Use instruments ”.

The federal government initiates further crisis measures in the fight against Virus Sars-CoV-2. The federal government will also assume central procurement for intensive care care in clinics. This is decided by the crisis department of the Ministry of Health and the Interior. In order to avoid delivery and supply bottlenecks, trucks should exceptionally also be allowed to drive on Sundays and more Sunday work should be possible .

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) says that the intensive care equipment is good in international comparison. But she too could come under stress, since beds are often already used. Therefore, it should now begin to postpone operations that can be planned.

According to the recommendations of the crisis team, all public and private events with more than 1000 participants are canceled . At all events with up to 1000 expected participants should take a risk assessment with the competent health authority according to the guidance provided by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI ) to be hit. The federal police are instructed to further intensify their controls “especially at the southern borders” of Germany.

Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) assumes that around two thirds of Germans could contract the virus. 60 to 70 percent could become infected , she said, according to participants in the Union Group meeting. According to the Union parliamentary group, the Bundestag will approve an additional up to one billion euros for the fight against the epidemic.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) Photo: dpa / Bernd von Jutrczenka

Hundreds of thousands football fans learn that they will not be watching any matches in the stadiums in the coming weeks can. The national team must also test their EM against Italy on 31. March in an empty Nuremberg arena, as announced by the German Football Association. With a view to Bundesliga soccer games without spectators, Merkel says: “Games in front of empty ranks are not the worst thing that can happen to this country.”

The epidemic is affecting large parts of Europe for massive restrictions on travel and public life. Slovenia also closes its 232 kilometers long border to the neighboring country. Other countries such as the Czech Republic and Spain restrict travel and prohibit major events. The Robert Koch Institute classifies the whole of Italy as a coronavirus risk area . The federal government advises against all unnecessary trips to the entire country. The number of infected people in Italy jumps above the 10. 000 . According to the civil protection, it increases within one day 10, 7 percent on 10 . 149. The number of people who died from lung disease increases 36 percent on 631 to.

In Germany, with the first cases in Saxony-Anhalt all federal states in Germany are now affected by Sars CoV-2 evidence . According to the RKI, the number of infections detected in Germany is 1139. The RKI is calling on the municipalities and hospitals to activate their crisis plans. “It is a serious situation,” said RKI President Lothar Wieler.

For the first time in the history of the Bundesliga, it will be a so-called “ Ghost game ”, the city of Mönchengladbach prohibits spectators for the Rheinderby between Borussia Mönchengladbach and 1. FC Köln on Wednesday evening.

In Berlin everyone will be planned events in the large halls of the state theaters, operas and concert halls canceled. Culture Senator Klaus Lederer (left) announces that this will apply until the end of the Easter holidays, i.e. until 19. April. He also recommends this to the large private theaters. The number of confirmed cases increases in Berlin 58.

WEDNESDAY:

The World Health Organization (WHO) ranks the distribution of the virus as a pandemic . Given the worldwide spread of the pathogen, he was “deeply concerned” about the “alarming level of inactivity” in the fight against the virus, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva. According to the AFP news agency, more than have been infected worldwide since the end of December. . 000 People, more than 4500 People died.

China , starting point of the lung disease Covid – 19, reports a further relaxation of the situation . The national health commission only gives 22 new deaths and 24 new cases of infection known. The restrictions in the metropolis of Wuhan are being relaxed. However, the figures from China are questioned by international experts.

In Europe the situation is getting worse on the other hand. There are now around 950 dead, more than 22. 000 People are infected. Italy closes bars and restaurants and almost all shops. Only grocery stores and pharmacies are still open, explains Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Hospitals, especially in the region of Lombardy, which is particularly affected are at the limit. According to official statistics, more than 12. 400 People infected with the virus, more than 820 died. Experts assume that there are a large number of unrecorded cases. Austria completely stops its passenger train service to Italy and closes numerous facilities. Poland and Ukraine announce school closings. France prohibits visits to retirement homes .

Background about the corona virus:

Coronavirus FAQ: Read here 66 important questions and answers about SARS-CoV-2

With face masks against the corona virus? What really protects against the transmission of germs

After stay in risk area: What to do if you suspect a coronavirus infection

What to do if you suspect a coronavirus infection What parents need to know about the corona virus: “Covid – 19 is not worse for children than flu “

Expert about anti-coronavirus measures: “Consequently, you would have to stop public transport”

Given the situation in Europe US President Donald Trump in the evening (local time) a 30 – daily entry ban for people from the Schengen area . Great Britain is exempt from this. In his television speech, Trump accuses the EU states of not reacting quickly enough to the spread of the novel pathogen. The corona virus is also spreading in the United States. According to Johns Hopkins University, almost 40 Infected, the number of confirmed infections increased to more than 1300.

US President Donald Trump Photo: AFP / Doug Mills / Pool

In view of the increasing number of infections with the corona virus, Chancellor Angela calls Merkel (CDU) all citizens called for solidarity . With a view to particularly vulnerable older and chronically ill people, she said at the federal press conference in Berlin: “Our solidarity, our reason, our hearts have already been put to the test for each other, which I hope we can pass.” Merkel recommends avoiding the handshake as a welcome ritual if possible because of the risk of infection. “ Look in the eyes and smile for a second longer , and not be with your next hand, is also a good option.” It is the central task to curb the spread of the virus. “It does not matter what we do, it is not in vain, it is not in vain.” It is about saving time so as not to overload the healthcare system.

The virus also reaches the Bundestag : The 41 – year-old FDP deputy Hagen Reinhold from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is infected, as the party mediates. The RKI counts throughout Germany 1567 Coronavirus cases and three deaths. “Social distancing” is currently the most important concern, says RKI Vice President Lars Schaade. In view of the cancellation of cultural events and the noticeable decline in visitor numbers, Minister of State for Culture Monika Grütters (CDU) has announced that it will work for affected artists and cultural institutions. She will “not let those affected down”.

Borussia Mönchengladbach wins the first “ghost game” in the history of the Bundesliga against 1. FC Köln with 2-1.

The Rheinderby Mönchengladbach against Cologne as a “ghost game” Photo: imago images / Team 2

The number of detected infections in Berlin increases significantly 81 of 58 the day before. Most of those affected come from Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf (15) and Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg (12).

In order to further limit the spread of the virus in the capital, the Berlin Health Administration is now banning for a long time larger events and gatherings until the end of the Easter holidays. This applies up to and including 19. April, says Berlin health senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD). The start of the summer semester at universities is initially one week later on the 20. April postponed.

There are changes in public transport in Berlin buses . In order to protect drivers from infection, the boarding and alighting at the first door and ticket sales on the bus are suspended , announces the BVG.

Brandenburg also announces events with more than Forbid participants. After the suspected coronavirus at school in Neustadt (Dosse) in Brandenburg with up to 2250 People in domestic isolation, the first eight tests show no infections. At the school closure by 17. March is held. The number of infected increases 24 to 16 the day before.

[Mehr zum Thema:Amtsarzt zu Coronavirus in Berlin –„Müssen praktisch alle sozialen Kontakte unterbinden“]

THURSDAY:

Information from the World Health Organization ( According to WHO) the virus has meanwhile become 115 Countries spread out and almost 4300 deaths resulted. The share prices on Wall Street accelerate their free fall again. The entry ban for Europeans imposed by US President Donald Trump because of the corona virus exacerbated the downward slide from the previous day. The Dow Jones Industrial lost ten percent. It is one of the darkest days in US stock market history . The Dax closes with a minus of 12, 24 percent – the biggest daily loss since 1989.

Price drop on Wall Street: A stock exchange trader is horrified. Photo: dpa / AP / Mark Lennihan

The situation in many European countries getting worse. In Italy the situation in the hospitals is dramatic. The intensive care in northern Italy is on the verge of collapse . Old people can no longer be treated. Doctors describe terrible conditions. In Lombardy there are currently 7280 People get sick, 617 People died in the region from Covid – 19. Across the country are 12. 462 People at Covid – 19 sick and 827 People died. Austria announces that all ski areas will be closed.

And Spain threatens the next To become Italy. The country is now the European country with the most coronavirus cases after Italy and France. The authorities register 2968 Covid – 19 – Sick, at least 84 People have died so far.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is calling on the population to make drastic cuts because of the rapid spread of the corona virus. Wherever possible, people should forego social contacts, the CDU politician said on Thursday evening after consulting the Prime Ministers of the federal states in Berlin. All events that are not necessary should be canceled.

For how serious the federal government takes the situation, Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz later in the ZDF program “Maybrit Illner” clearly: “ It's about life and death for all of us “, says the SPD politician.

The Federal Government does not want to set priorities for financial aid for companies affected by the Corona crisis. When asked who would be helped first, Scholz said: “Thank God we don't have to make this difficult decision. Simply because we have enough money. We can help everyone. And we will do it too. ”

In Germany there are more than 2400 Infections with the new corona virus known. In the evening the sixth coronavirus death is reported in Germany – it is the third in the particularly affected district of Heinsberg. The fatalities in Germany are between 67 to 89 Year old. While most of the major football leagues in Europe have ceased to play, the Bundesliga cannot agree on how to proceed and wants to go through the matchday without spectators at the weekend.

Die CDU says their for the 25. April planned special party conference with 1001 delegates to elect a new chairman. Nobody dares to set an alternative date .

In the fight against the corona virus: a medical doctor in Italy Photo: AFP / Miguel Medina

In Berlin are now 118 people demonstrably infected, 37 more than the previous day; most are quarantined at home. The Myfest, the Carnival of Cultures and the Long Night of Science are canceled . As of Saturday, the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation closes all houses for visitors until further notice: This includes almost two dozen collections, museums, institutes – including the Museum Island classified as a World Heritage Site. The state theaters, operas and concert halls will cease their play in front of an audience from Friday. Some private theaters want to follow this up after consulting the health authorities. Numerous clubs, including the Berghain, also close.

Brandenburg also decides to organize large events with a number of 1000 To prohibit people until further notice. Events with at least 100 Participants must be notified in writing to the district authorities in Brandenburg. There are officially confirmed infections in Brandenburg 30.

FRIDAY:

At the end of the week the situation is getting more and more dramatic . Worldwide, the number of deaths from the corona virus rises to more than 5000. The most deaths are therefore in China, Italy and Iran . On the Chinese mainland came 3176 People lost their lives. In Italy until now 1016.

Iran complains according to the latest information 514 dead. Within 24 hours there is an increase by according to the Ministry of Health Deaths – the highest since the crisis started in the country. The military says it wants to crack down. Shops and streets in the country should be within 24 hours completely “emptied” and all citizens are tested for the virus. Almost live in Iran 82 millions of people, almost as many as in Germany.

In Europe several countries are significantly tightening their measures yet again: Spain announces that to call the alarm state on Saturday because of the coronavirus crisis. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says Spain is “facing tough, difficult weeks”. The alarm condition is the third highest of the emergency levels provided for in the Spanish constitution. The number of deaths in connection with the new virus SARS-CoV-2 is already 120 – 36 more than the day before. More than 4000 According to the Ministry of Health, people became infected with the Covid – 19 – exciter.

In Austria should pause the retail trade from Monday except in grocery stores, pharmacies, petrol stations and kiosks. From this day on, restaurants, cafés and bars may only be used until 15 remain open as the government in Vienna announces. Air traffic is also restricted. Connections to France, Spain and Switzerland will be suspended. Vienna orders to seal off two areas in the state of Tyrol because of the worldwide epidemic.

The Czech Republic and Ukraine completely close their borders. Because a severe economic crisis is feared, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen suggests a multi-billion dollar emergency program . Despite European debt, deficit and subsidy rules, the EU member states should be given almost free hand to support companies, workers and citizens with generous help in the crisis. Because the EU Commission now calculates for 2020 instead of growth with a significant shrinking of the economy.

The Federal government therefore wants to build an enormous protective shield for companies and jobs in view of the dramatic effects of the crisis. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Economics Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) terminate unlimited credit programs for affected companies on. The federal government has raised billions of euros for this. The state thus assumes considerably more risk if loans are not repaid. It is also about deferral of taxes and charges in the billions. Altmaier and Scholz also make it clear that if the tightening continues, the federal government will follow up. “ It is not spilled, it is padded “, says Scholz.

Olaf Scholz (SPD), Federal Minister of Finance, and Peter Altmaier (CDU, right), Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Photo: dpa / Michael Kappeler

In Germany, millions of parents, children and Young people reschedule their everyday lives. After Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) declared school and daycare closings an option on Thursday evening , the decided most of the federal states to close their facilities nationwide. In Brandenburg, too, regular school classes are to be suspended for fear of further spreading of the coronavirus from Wednesday onwards.

Until a few hours before the scheduled kick-off of the evening game in Düsseldorf, the Football Bundesliga on their plan to be the only one of the top leagues in Europe to allow matches this weekend. In the late afternoon the message comes: The game will be suspended – for the time being until April 2nd. Rafal Gikiewicz, goalkeeper from 1. FC Union Berlin, tweets before the decision: “Footballers are treated like monkeys in the circus in this situation.”

In Germany are according to the RKI 2369 Coronavirus cases confirmed. This corresponds to an increase of ten percent compared to the previous day. “We assume that this will be a stress test for our country, for our hospitals,” said RKI boss Lothar Wieler.

There are many more cultural events in Berlin and Brandenburg Facilities known their closure. The zoo and zoo will remain open for the time being, despite the spread. In the capital is now almost 160 people the virus has been detected. In Brandenburg the number of infected people officially increased 39.

In the evening the next dramatic decision: From the middle of the week in Berlin close all clubs, bars and pubs . Regarding gastronomy, however, the area that serves the supply with a range of food is to be maintained, says the Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD). The legal basis for this step should therefore be decided on Tuesday. It was initially not clear whether the closures should apply immediately or only on Wednesday. At the 20. April wanted to evaluate the situation again.

In the fight against the corona virus calls US President Donald Trump On Friday evening German time the national emergency declared . With this, up to 50 Billions of dollars will be mobilized against the epidemic, Trump said in a speech in the garden of the White House. The announcement of the national emergency was expected due to the spreading virus in the USA.