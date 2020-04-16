overtime-again-and-again

Our reader asks: According to the employment contract, there is a 40 hour week in our company. In fact, the management expects us to respond quickly to phone calls or emails even after work. All of this happens without any record of working hours. Do we have to accept this?

Marta Böning from the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) answers : You are basically only obliged to To perform your work in the time period agreed in your employment contract, i.e. in 40 hours per week. Doing phone calls or emails from home is working time. I assume that there are no overtime rules in your contract or in your company. The employer's right to request work unilaterally and beyond your obligation is then limited to emergencies. Overtime must always be paid or, with their consent, granted as a leisure allowance.

The unculture of “around-the-clock availability” also violates the Working Hours Act: up to ten hours Working hours a day and 48 hours a week are allowed, a daily, uninterrupted rest period of eleven hours between working days and a weekly rest period of 24 Hours are required. Exceptions apply to some sectors. Deviations are also possible via collective agreements.

The European Court of Justice requests the recording

Regarding the recording of working hours: The statutory regulation prescribes the general recording of working hours that go beyond eight hours a day, however the European Court of Justice ruled in May 2019 that employers are obliged the entire daily working hours of employees using an “objective, v indispensable and accessible system ”. This also applies to employers in Germany. Even if there is (still) no explicit regulation in the law, this does not mean a license for employers not to record working hours or to record them incompletely. Because the implementation of the requirements of the CJEU judgment is not only the responsibility of the legislator, but also labor courts if they had to decide such a legal dispute.

If you have a works council, it is your turn Participation in the introduction and organization of time recording and can initiate the introduction of working time recording. If the employer refuses to record time, you and your works council can seek legal advice on the next steps – please contact your trade union.

– Do you have any questions? Then write to us: Email: Redaktion.Beruf@tagesspiegel.de