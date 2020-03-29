over-160,000-german-vacationers-back-in-the-country

Trump: Consider Quarantining New York

The U.S. government is considering, according to President Donald Trump, in the Coronavirus – crisis, New York and other particularly affected Isolate parts of the country. “Some people would like to quarantine New York see because it's a hotspot, “Trump said outside of Saturday White House to reporters. He specified that it should be considered Travel restrictions go to residents of regions that are special many people with the Coronavirus infected

N New York will also go to New Jersey and certain parts of Connecticut thought, Trump said. Many New Yorkers are currently following Florida travel. “We don't want that,” Trump said. Looking at possible Restrictions on freedom of movement Trump said: “I would rather not do, but maybe we need it. ”In the event that such measures would have to be taken, these would apply for a short time. Trump spoke of two weeks and held out the prospect of making a decision on Saturday could be hit about it. (dpa)