over-10,000-confirmed-deaths-in-france

Parental allowance rules are relaxed during the crisis

Parents should not have any disadvantages with parental allowance due to the coronavirus crisis . Federal Minister of Family Affairs Franziska Giffey agrees with the parliamentary groups of the Union and the SPD to temporarily change the calculation basis, as her ministry announced on Tuesday. The amount of parental allowance is usually based on the average net income over the twelve months before the birth. If someone is earning less because of the crisis, the affected months should not be counted now.

“Short-time work allowance and unemployment benefit I due to Corona do not reduce the parental allowance and are not included in the later calculation of the parental allowance for another child,” it said from the Ministry. Those who work in so-called systemically relevant professions and therefore cannot take parental leave, may postpone it. The rules for the partnership bonus – an additional benefit that mothers and fathers receive, who both work part-time to share child rearing – are relaxed, if part-time is currently not is to be observed.

