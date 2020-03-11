Outdoor Education Market Worldwide Industry Statistics, Overview, Growth, Forecast by 2027

According to the report, the global outdoor education market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 507.15 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1,105.43 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of around 9.1% between 2019 and 2027.

Outdoor education focuses on outdoor learning activities along with inspiring playing activities. Today, many learning institutions like schools across the globe provide lessons outdoors. Outdoor learning assists in enhancing the well-being of the children and engages them in educating themselves, thereby helping them in improving their link with nature. Playing as well as other activities not only inculcate some crucial life lessons like creativity, teamwork, and resilience among the members, but they are the key to the enjoyment of youthful days for the children.

The term outdoor education is generally referred to as a planned learning experience that can take place in the external environment. It includes many kinds of programs such as suburban-based impactful experiences in which students participate in a variety of enthralling tasks and outdoor activities like climbing, ropes, hiking, and canoeing courses along with myriad games for different age groups. This helps in creating team spirit among the students, improving the decision-making process, and cultivating qualities of leadership in them. Outdoor education proficiently combines the theory, best practices, and philosophy through experiential as well as environmental education.

Outdoor education includes major domains like self, others, and the natural world. The focus of these three spheres differs from one program to another. Each of these programs stresses on fulfilling of one or more than one objectives like engraining the skills like outdoor survival, problem- solving, teamwork, and leadership in the individual and promoting spirituality along with making the participant know & adapt to the existing environments or conditions.

Some of the key players in the market include Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, Colorado Outdoor Education Center, Environmental Education Commission, Los Angeles Unified School District Office of Outdoor & Environmental Education, National Outdoor Leadership School, Northern Michigan University, Outdoor Education Center, Outward Bound, San Mateo County Office of Education, Strathcona Park Lodge & Outdoor Education Centre, The Guelph Outdoor School, The Irvine Ranch Outdoor Education Center, Ventures Outdoor Education, Wildwood Outdoor Education Center, Yale University, and The National Center for Outdoor & Adventure Education.

Massive demand for recreational activities among youth to propel market trends

Outdoor education is necessary for teenagers as well as children to engage them in special programs aimed at imparting new learning experiences to the subjects. These well –prepared programs help in building the character of the participant and enhance the learning skill of the individual. This, in turn, will boost the market surge over the forecast timeline. Nevertheless, lack of availability of skilled persons or experts imparting the outdoor education & low funding of these outdoor education activities can pose a challenge to the market growth over the forecast timeline. However, residential outdoor programs will impart intelligent outdoor learning to the participants, thereby creating new growth avenues for the market.

15 years to 20 years age-group segment to contribute major market revenue share by 2027

The growth of the market over the forecast period is due to the massive demand for outdoor education among the individuals belonging to age-group falling in the range of 15-20 years.

Less than 7 days to lead the duration segment over the forecast timeline

The growth of the segment is due to participants preferring outdoor education programs of lesser duration.

North America to contribute a major chunk of the overall market revenue share by 2027

The regional market growth over the forecast timeline is due to the massive demand for outdoor education programs in countries like the U.S. and Canada.

This report segments the outdoor education market as follows:

Global Outdoor Education Market: By Age-Group Segment Analysis

Less than 15 years

15 to 20 years

20 to 30 years

30 years & more

Global Outdoor Education Market: By Duration Segment Analysis

Less than 7 days

7 to 15 days

15 to 30 days

More than 30 days

Global Outdoor Education Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

