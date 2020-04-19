“our-people-are-safer-than-in-the-supermarket”

The Daimler Group is starting to ramp up production in some engine factories this Monday. “Health protection is the be-all and end-all,” said General Works Council Chairman Michael Brecht told Tagesspiegel. “I am convinced that our people are safer than in a grocery store.”

Michael Brecht, Chairman of the General Works Council of Daimler AG. Photo: picture alliance / dpa

In the group with around 170. 000 Employees in Germany alone were identified “very early by the 100 points in the context of risk assessments. That applies to the way to work, work clothes, shower facilities, break rooms, canteens and much more.

We have identified solutions for every hazard, ”said the works council and praised the cooperation with the Daimler management.

“Everyone wants the company to start up again, but everyone agrees that it will only work if people are protected,” Brecht told Tagesspiegel. “Such a crisis also welds together and releases energy.”

“Not normal for a long time”

He does not expect normal production “for a long time. Until we have immunized people and there is no vaccine, we will not reach the old level. I hope for 2021. ”

As part of the economic programs just discussed, he would like to combine climate protection and the economy“ by incentives are set for the purchase of cars that emit significantly fewer pollutants ”. Diesel too. “The new diesels are efficient and very clean, the nitrogen oxide problem has largely been solved.

And we won't all be able to drive electric cars in five or ten years. There is too little clean electricity, too little charging stations and too little batteries, ”Brecht told Tagesspiegel.