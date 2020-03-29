“Otherwise, I'm always just doing sport” – a fan says

Denis Roters, 44 years and from Berlin, watches sport in almost every free minute. He uses numerous TV and Internet providers. There is currently almost nothing left for a software company employee to see because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Roters, when did you see the last football game live?

It seems to me forever. Last Monday I watched Newcastle Jets against Melbourne City in the Australian A-League in the morning before work.

Was it worth?

The game was entertaining. Newcastle won 2-1. In the end there was a great gesture. It had previously been certain that this league would also be interrupted due to the spread of the corona virus, perhaps it would be canceled. Newcastle's goalkeeper Glen Moss has been substituted in so that he comes to 250 league games. Moss is 37, otherwise it could have happened that he started his career with 249 Play ended.

Now the ball is resting in Australia too. What is left of live sport?

Unfortunately nothing. Leagues are hardly active anymore. Myanmar played for a long time, but the games were not available here. The Japanese broadcaster NHK recently broadcast Sumoringen, but I am not aware of any other broadcast dates.

In Belarus it goes on.

However, the leagues are also not available from us. I recently found a live broadcast of a soccer game on Kleinfeld from Belarus on Youtube.

Was that a league?

I would like to know that too. But the game took place with jerseys, a referee and a commentator. I particularly enjoy watching such exotic things.

Please give us an overview of which sports providers you use on the net.

Should I name everyone?

“I often have several screens running in parallel”

Gladly.

Magentasport, Dazn, as well as season subscriptions from NHL, AHL (the second highest ice hockey league in North America , d. Red.) and NFL. In addition, the ESPN player for college sports in winter. Also sports digital and now and then tennis TV. And sports Germany, Laola1 and Sportal, for which I don't pay anything. I often have multiple screens running in parallel.

Only Sky is missing.

I get the conferences through Magentasport. That's enough for me.

That should cost a lot.

For the NHL, for example, I pay around 120 euros per year. But it's worth it. For offers with monthly payments, it is usually about ten euros per provider per month.

How would the last sports Saturday be without Have you seen the Corona Virus pandemic?

I have season tickets for Alba Berlin and tennis Borussia. Local sport always has top priority. But neither of them would have played without the interruption. Saturday would therefore probably have started with a livestream of a football game from Australia. After that I would have switched to the Third League conference. From early evening, the US sport would have taken over.

That would have been a full program.

Incidentally, a new spring league had started in US football, the XFL. There should be four games there every weekend. The rules are modified compared to Europe or the NFL, which is good for the sport. I would have looked at that too.

All of this is currently obsolete. What do you miss most?

Of course the games of TeBe and Alba. Otherwise, I am flexible and can get enthusiastic about almost any sport. I am currently in a tennis mood because slowly before the French Open, the international tournament scene would pick up speed. It wouldn't be that long before the tournament at the dog's throat, because I had already bought a ticket for every day. In normal times I would very much like broadcasts from the Danish football league. Unfortunately Dazn got out.

“For me only sports are running, I don't care about the crime scene”

Do you plan to give notice from providers if the sports break is long?

Some have written to customers and want to create credit notes as soon as it is clear whether and how to proceed. I would not quit on my own.

Let's think in normal times: when do you watch sport?

I'm not interested in any crime scene or Germany's next top model. When I'm not working, I'm playing sport. In any case, that was true until recently. Even on the way to work or during lunch break, you can watch a lot on your cell phone. This is especially important during the Tour de France. But I also travel a lot in stadiums. This can partly be combined.

Football in the stadium and football on the phone?

Not necessarily. When Angelique Kerber 2018 won Wimbledon, I was at a game by Malmö FF. The people around me looked a little confused when I shouted “Yes” on a throw-in decision. Then Kerber had transformed the match ball.

How many hours of sport do you have each week?

Every evening four to five hours, plus the weekends. I prefer not to calculate that. But I also do not watch every broadcast with high concentration, but do other things in parallel.

Do you have an alternative program?

I am dueling on the game console with other people. And with my first soccer manager from 1991 I bought with Rapide Wedding, I'm about to move up to the second division. I also complete a programming course at the Open HPI. This is a free offer from the Hasso Plattner Institute. Learning something is never wrong.

Do you have any insider tips regarding football at the end?

Insider tips maybe not, but I like to look at the sports canned goods of the sports show and from ZDF, such as the final of the European Women's Soccer Championship 1991 between Germany and Norway. The MDR has also launched a DFB Cup match between Lok Stendal and Bayer Leverkusen 1995. And on YouTube there are historical games, for example the European Cup second leg between Bayer Uerdingen and Dynamo Dresden from 1986.

