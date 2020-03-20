OSTEOARTHRITIS THERAPEUTICS MARKET 2020 BY TOP KEY PLAYERS/MANUFACTURERS, TYPE AND APPLICATION, REGIONS, TRADE ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SIZE, TRENDS AND FORECAST TO 2028

This industry is facing important growth due to the rapid growth in the senior and obese population and the associated increase in the prevalence of osteoarthritis disease. The risk of opposing cardiovascular events associated with the use of NSAIDs in osteoarthritis treatment is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

The Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market report also labors on particular of the key growth view, including new product launches, MandA, RandD, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and growth of the key players functioning in the market, both in terms of regional and global scale. Analysts forecast the Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020 -2028.

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Marketplace Players:

The projecting players operating in this market comprise Sanofi (France), Horizon Therapeutics (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), Bayer AG (Germany), Abbott (US), Pfizer (US), Eli Lilly (US), Anika Therapeutics (US), Novartis (Switzerland), Bioventus (US) Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.(US), Flexion Therapeutics (US) and Fidia Farmaceutici s.p.a. (Italy).

Sanofi (France) is one of the leading players in the market in 2020. The company boasts of a broad product portfolio across the globe. Over the years, the company has maintained its leading position in the market.

This research report classifies the market into the following segments and subsegments:

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market, by Anatomy

Knee

Hip

Hand

Small Joints (Foot & Ankle and Wrist )

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market, by Drug Type

Viscosupplementation Agents

Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Naproxen

Aspirin

Diclofenac

Ibuprofen

Other NSAIDs

Analgesics

Duloxetine

Acetaminophen

Corticosteroids

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market, by Route of Administration

Parenteral

Topical

Oral

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Market, by Purchasing Pattern

Prescription Drug

Over-the-counter Drug

Market, by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

RoE

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The scope of the report covers all the main organization technologies that are currently being implemented in the global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics industry. Market values are built on the end-user (public and private) based on the industrial of Osteoarthritis Therapeutics systems. Osteoarthritis Therapeutics market manufacturers place instructions after they receive work orders from Osteoarthritis Therapeutics market operatives such as commercial, military, and others. Therefore, market numbers are derived from the end-user perspective, considering their (Osteoarthritis Therapeutics market operators) orders for the Osteoarthritis Therapeutics market.

Competitive Analysis:

The Osteoarthritis Therapeutics market looks to be moderately focused on the presence of a few market players. This market research report will help trades identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the fair’s competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Table of content:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market by Players

Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market by Regions

Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Forecast

Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market segmentation

Cosmetic Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Company Details

Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market by Manufacturers

Competitive Landscape

