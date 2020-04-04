Organic Deodorant Market was estimated to grow at 14.4 % CAGR during the forecast period due to rising demand for chemical free natural ingredients, says Absolute Market Insights

Consumers are increasingly demanding for deodorant product that are made of natural ingredients. The coconut-based deodorant named Kopari is bringing awareness regarding the potential side-effects of aluminum commonly found in conventional deodorants. The major disadvantages sweat escaping from plugged-up pores that in turn causes irritation and discomfort, inflammation can spread in other parts apart from the applied area, inability to eliminate toxins through perspiration and the ability to regulate the body temperature is reduced. For instance, the company named Green People offers natural deodorants that are gentle and not made up of pore-clogging aluminum. Instead, the key ingredient product of their products are natural actives such as prebiotics and zinc ricinoleate.

The chemicals present in the deodorant prevent bacteria from growing have been associated with skin health problems ranging from skin irritation and dermatitis. Most of the famous brands of deodorants contain triclosan and alcohol. The excessive usage of the same has been linked with serious problems such as asthma, breathing difficulties and allergic reactions. Aluminium chlorohydrate and aluminum zirconium chlorohydrate are used in chemical deodorants. Both these sources are based on aluminum and causes skin irritation. Aluminum can cause irritation and may aggravate conditions by causing prickly heat. The elevated usage of aluminum based compounds are reported to cause Alzheimer’s disease and breast cancer. Thus, these factors have aided the demand for organic deodorants in the recent past and is expected to continue the same trend over the forecast period. However, high cost can be a hindering factor for the Organic Deodorant Market growth. Also, the manufacturers are developing products for men and such a factor is projected to increase the growth of the overall market in the future years.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of natural deodorants market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, sprays segment captured the highest share in 2018 and is expected to continue the same trend over the next eight years. Growing demand from countries such as India has led to the growth of this particular segment. However, the sticks/cream is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period

Europe accounted for over 35% of the overall Organic Deodorant Market , led by North America in terms of global sales. Rising consumption patterns in Germany, the United Kingdom and France has led to the regional growth. Also, growing awareness among consumers to use safe and healthy products has assisted the demand for regional growth

The major Organic Deodorant Market participants include Unilever, EO Products, Elsa's Organic Skin Foods, Alverde, SPEICK Natural Cosmetics, Weleda, Lavera, Sebamed, Lavanila Laboratories, Indus Valley, Erbaviva, Spirit Nest, EO Products, Truly's Natural Products, Elsa's Organic Skin Foods and Sky Organics.

Organic Deodorant Market:

By Distribution Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Online

By Type Sticks/Creams Sprays

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

