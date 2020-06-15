Oral Care Products and Other Dental Consumables Market in North America 2020 Emerging Factors & Growth Status | Leading Players are 3M, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dabur.com, Dr. Fresh Inc., GC Corporation

The Oral Care Products and Other Dental Consumables Market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This market report performs geographical analysis for the major areas such as North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and India, with respect to the production, price, revenue and market share for top manufacturers. Moreover, businesses can gain insights into profit growth and sustainability program with this report. The Oral Care Products and Other Dental Consumables Market report also consists detailed profiles of market’s major manufacturers and importers who are dominating the market.

Market Analysis: North America Oral Care Products and Other Dental Consumables Market

North America oral care products & other dental consumables market are registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the growing elderly population, growing dental tourism and an increase in per capita income, leading to increased health spending on dental care.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the North America oral care products & other dental consumables market are 3M, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dabur.com, Dr. Fresh Inc., GC Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Ivoclar Vivadent, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Kao Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Household & Health Care Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Procter & Gamble., Ranir, Sunstar Suisse S.A., supersmile., Himalaya Herbal Healthcare Ultradent Products Inc., Unilever, Young Innovations, Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., among others.

Market Definition: North America Oral Care Products and Other Dental Consumables Market

Oral care products and other dental consumables are made up of a number of products that are used for dental damage. Fluoride, teeth whiteners, restorative materials, printers and dental sealants are included in oral care goods and other dental consumables. Other products are included in dental consumables, such as orthodontic tubes, ties, tops and other biomaterials. In 2013, it is anticipated that 17 million dental hygienists will be affected in the Netherlands by dental infection.

North America Oral Care Products and Other Dental Consumables Market Drivers

Growing elderly population is driving the growth of the market

The increased incidence of dental and other periodontal diseases is driving market growth

Increasing awareness of oral hygiene and fresh food boosts the growth of the market

Growing and improved dental tourism and per capita sales add to increasing health expenditure on the dental industry

North America Oral Care Products and Other Dental Consumables Market Restraints

The lack of dental professionals hampers the growth of the market

The high cost of dental tests restricting the growth of the market

problem of reimbursement in different geographical regions is hindering the growth of the market

Segmentation: North America Oral Care Products and Other Dental Consumables Market

North America Oral Care Products and Other Dental Consumables Market : By Product

Dental Restoration Products

Dental Restoration Materials

North America Oral Care Products and Other Dental Consumables Market : By Distribution Channel

Consumer Stores Market

Dental Dispensaries Market

Retail Pharmacies Market

Online Distribution Market

North America Oral Care Products and Other Dental Consumables Market : By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2016, Dentsply Sirona, the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technology has signed a supply agreement with Kitron. As a result, it is expanding its portfolio of key suppliers to further encourage innovation and dentistry. In terms of quality, distribution and competitive pricing, Kitron will improve the company’s supply chain and further expand their expertise in the field of electronic products.

In February 2016, Egalet Corporation announced its collaborative agreement with Septodont, Inc., a dedicated company for the provision of innovative pharmaceutical products for the dental profession. Under this agreement; Septodont will only support the use of its specialized sales force by SPRIX (ketorolac tromethamine) Nasal Spray for dentists in the United States. Under the conditions of this deal, Egalet must pay an annual licensing fee, earn a marketing incentive and share profits on net sales of SPRIX with the dentists in the United States.

Competitive Analysis:

North America oral care products & other dental consumables market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of oral care products & other dental consumables market for North America

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of North America oral care products & other dental consumables market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

