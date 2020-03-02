optimistic-about-the-mammoth-task-of-promotion

They are highly motivated at work, feel well looked after by their professors, and can benefit even from their financial situation. Doctoral students in Germany are more confident than the public debate sometimes suggests. This results in a large-scale survey of 20 000 PhD students through the German Center for University and Science Research (DZHW), the first results of which have now been published

Antje Wegner, co-director of the study, speaks of a “very positive picture in cross-section” – even if one should not forget that many of those questioned are still in the beginning or in the middle of the doctorate. As other studies show, the picture could become cloudy in the final phase – if the doctoral students had informed themselves more precisely about the academic life and the corresponding career prospects.

The study fills a research gap – there was So far, hardly any major studies on the situation of doctoral students in Germany and the circumstances of their work. Here is an overview of the most important results.

This is how motivated doctoral students

enjoy research, exciting topics: three out of four doctoral students are at work with high intrinsic motivation. The humanities scholars are particularly far ahead, almost 9 out of 10 of the respondent group are passionate about their respective topic. For more than 70 percent of all respondents, the dissertation is “of great personal importance”. The “extrinsic factors” are by no means in contradiction to this: at least half of them are also doing a doctorate because they envision better career and professional opportunities (multiple entries were possible in the “Motivation” category).

Beyond career and scientific zeal, there are also other reasons for the mammoth task of the dissertation. More than half of the respondents think they have to prove their own stamina – although this tends to be more the case for female than male doctoral candidates.

Despite a high level of motivation, a third of the respondents think occasionally , often or even constantly, to cancel their doctoral project. Only about 37 percent have never given any thought to throwing the work away. The answers are similar to the results of a survey among PhD students from the Leibniz Association last year, in which four out of ten people had already considered dropping out of a doctorate.

It is striking that doctoral students with a migrant background are comparatively less likely to respond Think about giving up. According to Wegner, this is not least due to the fact that foreign doctoral students often come to Germany with a strong research focus: “This group is even more oriented towards staying in science” – and would therefore probably also do a more targeted doctorate. The most common reasons for abandonment thoughts are too high workload due to professional activities, thematic and family difficulties, as well as problems with the supervision of their doctoral thesis for all study participants.

The funding works

Most doctoral students feel financially about the Duration of your doctorate secured: This applies to almost three quarters. Practically the same result is the question whether the income is sufficient for the personal life situation.

The results should be surprising given the debate about precarious employment among young scientists. The discourse is still justified, says Wegner. Finally, the current DZHW survey also shows that doctoral students at universities and research institutions are almost exclusively limited.

“You shouldn't forget that post-doctoral and post-graduate students are also affected to a large extent by precarious employment, “says Wegner: These groups are more affected by planning uncertainty, as they are more advanced in their careers and issues such as family planning are becoming more important.

According to provisional figures, doctoral students have an average monthly net income of 1800. The sources of funding are diverse, some also have to resort to their parents. The number of those receiving a scholarship has decreased significantly. That's only 16 percent, while it was up to in previous surveys 40 percent were. This suggests that significantly more people are employed in employment relationships that are subject to social security contributions than a few years ago. Wegner speaks of a “postponement”: Possibly the corresponding debates would have been fruitful.

Frequent part-time work

Indeed, regardless of the research area, most of the candidates are employed as academic staff at the university, where they also do their doctorate. Only about 20 percent have an employment outside the relevant university. For those who work beyond the university, just over half have an open-ended employment contract – which practically never happens at universities.

There is a clear difference between the disciplines when it comes to part-time employment. Here, for example, the humanities and engineering sciences are very far apart. The latter work full-time significantly more often. “In subjects where doctoral students can potentially find somewhere else quickly, they are offered more,” says Wegner.

The doctoral students are so satisfied

“Doctoral students feel well looked after professionally and emotionally. But there are deficits when it comes to career planning support, ”says Wegner. So estimate 59 percent of the professional support, while that about the career-related support only 19 percent say. Overall, the respondents are also more satisfied with the main supervisor than with the offers from the universities.

Not just for your career: Three out of four doctoral students work with a high level of intrinsic motivation. Photo: imago / photothek

Written supervision agreements between the professor and her doctoral students have not yet become the norm. Only four out of ten of those surveyed said that they had set a schedule, even fewer had established rules of scientific practice or regular reporting requirements. Such agreements should also guarantee minimum standards of academic work.

How the doctoral students want to work

Overall, only 22 percent strive of the respondents started an academic career. 30 percent want to go to the private sector and about as many are undecided. The rest are spread over other areas. When it comes to career planning, however, there are clear differences between the sexes and also between doctoral candidates with and without a migration background.

[Die ganze Studie kann man hier einsehen]

So almost 40 percent of men private ambitions – compared to good 20 percent of women. People with a migration background tend to see their future more than their German-German colleagues in the cosmos of the university. Overall, they also know better than them where the doctorate should lead them and in which professional field they want to work.