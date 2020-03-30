opening-in-tokyo-on-july-23,-paralympics-a-month-later

The Olympic Games in Tokyo on 2021 begin on 23. July, almost a year later than planned. The International Olympic Committee, the city of Tokyo and the Japanese state agreed on this, as the IOC announced on Monday. Previously, IOC President Thomas Bach had not ruled out an earlier appointment in the spring months. But after the first consultations with the organizers, the participating sports associations, TV broadcasters and donors, the organizers now decided on the new date in the summer months.

Originally, Olympia was to be held in Tokyo on 24. Open this July and end on August 9th. The start of the Paralympics was for the 25. Planned for August. In the past week, the two major sporting events in Japan had been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Paralympics should now take place from 24. August to September 5th. Olympics ends on August 8.

The unprecedented relocation of the Olympic Games presents Japan with economic and logistical challenges that no other country has had to face to date. A crisis group is to answer the central questions surrounding the reorganization of the world's largest sporting event.

US broadcaster NBC pays the IOC twelve billion dollars

Hotels have to rebook thousands of guests. The real estate company, which will convert the Olympic village into apartments after the games, now has to postpone the renovation planning by a year and potentially renegotiate thousands of contracts with buyers of the apartments. It is also important to recruit and coordinate enough volunteers again next year.

The sports calendar for the coming year must also be redesigned. The world championships of swimmers in Fukuoka / Japan and athletes in Eugene / USA are still scheduled for the new Olympic period. However, both world associations already signaled willingness to postpone it. Other major championships and the Tour de France would also have to check new dates.

The summer date for the Tokyo games, on the other hand, should be approved by the US television network NBC, which is responsible for the TV rights to the Olympics from 2014 to 2032 paid twelve billion dollars to the IOC. All major U.S. sports except baseball have a summer break in July and August, so NBC can hope for high ad revenue for the Olympics during this phase. (dpa)