opec-agrees-with-partners-to-cut-oil-production

The way for a reduction in oil production by the oil cartel Opec and its partners is free. At a special video session on Sunday evening, the oil producing countries involved agreed on a reduction of 9.7 million barrels (per 159 liter) per day for the months of May and June, like the Mexican one Energy Minister Rocio Nahle wrote on Twitter. The Kazakh Ministry of Energy also confirmed the agreement, according to Russian agencies.

The amount is around 300. 000 Barrels a day below the original destination decided on Friday . Mexico had refused until recently to contribute the required 400 000 barrel and remained with its offer, 100. 000 to take barrels out of production.

However, it was unclear how binding these commitments are and whether all the major oil-producing countries ultimately stick to them. The Kremlin called for an agreement on Sunday. Otherwise there is a risk of uncontrollable chaos in energy prices, spokesman Dmitri Peskow said on state television.

With the cut, Opec + wants to stabilize the oil price, which has just fallen rapidly due to the corona crisis. It is not yet clear whether the decision will raise the price of petrol at petrol stations again. (AFP, dpa, Tsp)