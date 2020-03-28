Opacifiers market witness to grow significantly during 2020-2026 with focuses on major key players Alkane Resources Ltd, Argex Titanium Inc., Arkema, Ashland, The Chemours Company, CINKARNA Celje d.d.

Global Opacifiers Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 15.07 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 24.84 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the cosmetic industry is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Alkane Resources Ltd, Argex Titanium Inc., Arkema, Ashland, The Chemours Company, CINKARNA Celje d.d., CRISTAL, Croda International Plc, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Grupa Azoty, HANKUCK LATICES CO.,LTD, Interpolymer Corporation, and Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd.

Opacifier is a chemical agent which is added to a material, to make the ensuing system opaque. Titanium dioxide is an example of an opacifier which is used to opacify ceramic glazes. They are used in cosmetics products so that they can render them more, so that it can be impervious to visible light. Tin oxide and zircon compound are the common opacifiers. To produce an opaque glaze in specific colors they are combined with colorants.

Market Driver:

One of the advantages of the opacifier is that when they are resistant to discolouration under UV lights.

Market Restraint:

Stringent government regulations against certain oxides are restraining the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Opacifiers Market

By Type Titanium Dioxide Opaque Polymers Zircon Zinc Oxide Cerium Oxide Antimony Trioxide Tin Oxide Arsenic Trioxide

By Applications Paints and Coatings Plastics Ceramics Paper Inks Fibres Personal Care Home Care Glass Others



Table of Content:

Global Opacifiers Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Opacifiers Market International Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Opacifiers Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

