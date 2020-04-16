only-with-a-mask-on-campus?

The relaxation of restrictions due to the corona pandemic is also associated with many hopes at universities. Since 20. The research operation will be suspended in March – unless the fight against the Covid 19 virus is at stake.

The grounds and buildings are almost completely closed nationwide. And the administrations also work in minimal operation, which only enables existential processes such as the payment of salaries. The libraries closed their reading rooms no later than mid-March.

What's next? It is clear that from 20. April all universities that have not already done this before Easter start with a digital summer semester. But what should the “gradual resumption of operations” decided on Wednesday by the federal and state governments on May 4?

In teaching, “in addition to taking exams, practical events, which require special laboratory or work rooms at the universities, are taken up again under special hygiene and protective measures, ”it says. Libraries and archives should open “subject to hygiene, control of access and avoidance of queues.”

What this means for the Berlin universities will be determined in the Senate at the beginning of next week – after consultations in the Covid – 19 -Taskforce of the Senate Chancellery for Science.

“Our goal is a staggered and coordinated approach between everyone involved,” says Stefanie Terp, spokeswoman for the TU Berlin, upon request. Parallel to the digital start of the semester, “scenarios for the libraries, for parts of the research operation and for laboratory internships are being developed at the universities,” reports Terp. “However, we are still in emergency presence mode,” emphasizes the TU spokeswoman.

Tailor-made solutions for smaller and larger institutions

If there is then a joint Berlin resolution, the crisis teams of the individual institutions would have to “find tailor-made solutions”. The conditions are extremely different: “It would be unthinkable, for example, that we open the large university library of the TU and UdK on May 4th and suddenly 5000 people in front of the Stand the door. “

The gradual opening of laboratories for urgent experiments and internships also depends on many factors, including their size and ventilation options.

Science State Secretary Steffen Krach also refers to the pending new state regulation. Certain forms of exams and practical events at universities and research institutes are to be “made possible under certain conditions again – and possibly also restricted access to libraries.”

Foreground. The decisive factor is the extent to which “strict hygiene and protective measures” are practicable for the facilities, says Krach.

Apparently, an arrangement is being considered to wear masks if possible. However, they must first be available in sufficient quality and quantity.