Maximilian Mittelstädt describes his current situation with the word “strange”. This limbo, “if you get pulled out in the middle of the season and don't know when to go on”. And even if the left-back from Hertha BSC, like the rest of the team, should only be on the premises and in the cabin for as short a time as possible, “we are of course all happy to be allowed back on the pitch”.

Berliners have been training in small groups since Monday. They had to stay in quarantine for two weeks because the coronavirus tests in mid-March gave one player a positive test result. Since then, it was an open secret who it had caught. A secret that Mittelstädt was finally allowed to reveal this week.

Shortly before the tests, there would have been a team evening on which he was apparently already infected. Then “it was only two or three days when I didn't feel so good,” says Mittelstädt. Otherwise he would have had the typical symptoms. “For example, I had no sense of smell. But now I'm doing very well again, ”says the Berliner, who was in quarantine 23 has grown old.

“It is also good that I have not infected anyone in my area, not even my girlfriend, who was tested negative. So everything went very well. ”He didn't do much football,“ apart from playing a little FIFA on the console. ”Among other things, he took part in the Bundesliga Home Challenge for Hertha BSC. On Sunday, however, Pascal Köpke, another professional, will start for the first time.

Instead, Mittelstädt can continue to concentrate on getting back to its old fitness level after the two weeks. The biggest challenge, he admits. Mittelstädt reports that the team has not yet had to complete a fitness test – but: “You can tell that if you haven't been out for two weeks, you lose your stamina. Now it's up to us to catch up as soon as possible. ”

It was strange not to be allowed to fight duels and even the distance of 1, 50 to hold meters. “But we are generally just happy to have a ball on our feet again, we are trying to enjoy that first,” says Mittelstädt. “It's our job, our hobby, our life. But clearly: health comes first. ”

Mittelstädt didn't worry about the fact that Alexander Nouri wasn't there when he returned to training because the whole training schedule was over Athletics coach Henrik Kuchno ran. In any case, he had had no contact with Nouri since the team was in quarantine. And nothing will change. Because on Easter Monday in Bruno Labbadia a new coach will lead the first session.

“He is a very experienced coach who has helped many teams out of trouble and showed last year that he can build teams, ”says Mittelstädt and addresses Labbadia's successful time at VfL Wolfsburg, in which he led Lower Saxony into the Europa League. “But I haven't dealt with it so intensively yet.”

However, it is also clear to him that things can only get better for the team: “It is clear that it is a very turbulent season for us. We also imagined it differently. ”Mittelstädt is convinced of the football class in the squad. Only the team has to reach this level sometimes. The task of teasing out this potential is now assigned to Labbadia.

An advantage for the new coach could now be that “everyone starts again from scratch” and it “felt like preparation for a new season, ”as Mittelstädt puts it. Nobody knows how long this preparation time will take. If it goes to Mittelstädt, then as short as possible – for two reasons.

It is a difficult phase for everyone. Some clubs even face bankruptcy if the game does not continue in the foreseeable future. For this reason alone, he hopes “that things can continue as quickly as possible.” Despite playing ghosts and also because of the social value that football has. “I believe that football connects, even if people cannot go to the stadium,” says Mittelstädt. “He brings people together and can give some hope.”