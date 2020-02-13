only-direct-flight-connection-from-berlin-to-beijing-discontinued

WHO names four vaccine candidates

In the fight against the new lung disease Covid – 19 the World Health Organization (WHO) wants to search for a vaccine and effective medication accelerate. Thereupon the 400 Experts who have been meeting in Geneva since Tuesday, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday evening in Geneva. There are four possible vaccine candidates, hopefully two of which will prove promising, said WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan. One of the most pressing tasks was the development of simpler tests for the detection of infections.

Tedros criticized that the cruise ship “Westerdam” from Hong Kong was not allowed to dock in several ports in Asia, although there were no indications of infections Boarded. “Stigmatizing individuals or countries can only hinder our work,” he said. The WHO, together with the United Nations' International Maritime Organization, would appeal to governments to respect the free passage of ships and the rights of passengers.

According to Swaminathan, the first vaccine tests on humans could begin in three to four months. A certified vaccine for extensive use is probably only in 18 months available. Several existing drugs are currently being checked to see if they are Covid – 19 – Can help the sick. The WHO would develop guidelines for this as soon as possible. (AP)