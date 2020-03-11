only-closing-large-events-is-not-enough

After some back and forth, Berlin has now decided to host major events with over because of the increasing spread of the new corona virus in the city. to generally prohibit participants. But is the city acting appropriately or cautiously, too early or too late? “It's a difficult thing,” says epidemiologist Gérard Krause from the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research in Braunschweig. “We have no hard evidence for all of these measures and still have to make decisions.” But there are experiences that can help.

Twice as many dead – because of an unsuccessful parade

On 27. September 1918 went to Philadelphia 200. 000 people to a parade to support the soldiers fighting in Europe. The warnings from medical professionals, who had registered the first cases of the “Spanish flu” in the city ten days earlier, turned those responsible away.

[Lesen sie in unserem Liveblogs alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zumCoronavirusund zumCoronavirus in Berlin]

72 hours later each bed was the 31 Clinics in Philadelphia occupied with influenza patients. Up to October 5, around 2600 people died from the virus. School closings and bans on public events, from the city of Philadelphia until October 3 2018 announced, came much too late.

St. Louis, on the other hand, had reacted two days after the first case of influenza was diagnosed and imposed “social detachment measures”. While the one city is 14 days left, the other acted quickly – with the result that in St. Louis pro 100. 000 residents 347 people died while Philadelphia killed twice as many (719 Per 100.000 Residents) had to complain.

[Gesundheitliches aus lokaler Sicht und andere Themen finden Sie in unseren Leute-Newslettern aus den Berliner Bezirken, die es hier kostenlos gibt: leute.tagesspiegel.de]

The comparison with the “Spanish Flu “, according to estimates 50 until 100 millions of people fell victim to may seem far-fetched due to the time difference. But there are striking parallels to the Covid – 19-Pandemic. The H1N1 influenza strain was just as new at the time, originated from an animal host and was as deadly as the Sars CoV-2 virus is now. And although health systems may be far better equipped at least in the industrialized nations than 1918, it will be against Covid – 19 for the time being give medications and vaccines just as little as then against H1N1.

A big challenge

“So what is currently left to achieve a weakening is voluntary and ordered quarantine, the stopping of Mass events, the closing of teaching facilities or workplaces where infections have been identified, and the isolation of households and cities, ”is how a team of researchers led by Roy Anderson from the Imperial College in London describes the options for action in the specialist journal“ The Lancet ”. To stop the epidemic, measures of “social distancing” would have to spread the virus by approximately 60 Reduce percent, according to the researchers: “This is a big challenge, but it happened in China.”

Anderson and colleagues think that stricter measures are needed. Avoiding major events does reduce the likelihood that an infected person will infect many other people in one fell swoop, so-called “super spreading events”. But this measure only covers a small part of the transmission paths.

Background information about the corona virus:

The corona virus in real time: Interactive graphics and the most important numbers about infections

With face masks against the coronavirus? What really protects against the transmission of germs

After staying in a risk area: What to do if you suspect a coronavirus infection

What to do if you suspect a coronavirus infection What parents need to know about the coronavirus: “Covid – 19 is not worse for children than flu “

From China to the stock exchanges: All developments worldwide regarding the corona virus in our blog

The virus in real time: the most important numbers about infections in Germany and worldwide

It would probably take measures like those in China to spread the word in the B to minimize the population substantially. Blocking off entire cities and regions is more effective because asymptomatic carriers also have fewer contacts with other people – i.e. infected people who are not (yet) ill and yet are already infectious. Such measures have now been imposed in Italy and “valuable data” will be obtained on how effective they are.

The behavior of each individual decides the course of the pandemic

But above all that Behavior of everyone who decides whether Covid – 19 continue to spread, emphasize Anderson and colleagues. In Western democracies in particular, this is probably more important than official orders.

This also applies beyond scientific evidence. Because, as always, when it comes to human behavior and interactions, the situation is complex. This means that one cannot be certain, either in individual cases or with regard to a universally implemented regulation, whether and how effective the cancellation of mass events is.

In addition to what is possible in scientific experiments or in scientific accompaniment or retrospective scientific assessment regarding such measures, one also has to Think about plausible other influencing factors.

Which can they be? Mass events also mean that many of the participants will travel long distances. Of course, this can also mean that pathogens are transported to the event via these routes – or can be transported away from the event after the transmission has taken place and then passed on at the place of residence of the newly infected. There are also infections on the way there and back, for example in public transport.

“Not knowing is the essential constant”

All of these factors that can contribute to the spread of a pathogen are largely eliminated if an event does not take place. However, whether they can have a significant impact on the course of an epidemic depends on a number of other aspects. This includes how many people who would have taken part in it or who had indirectly been in contact with participants, e.g. as fellow passengers on the bus and train, had already been infected – which you cannot know.

[Coronavirus-FAQ:Lesen Sie hier 55 wichtige Fragenund Antworten zu SARS-CoV-2]

“Not knowing” describes the epidemiologist Gerd Antes, head of the German Cochrane Center for a long time, as “the essential constant” of the current discussions about measures to limit the epidemic, “how to choose the border 1000 for the cancellation of events easily sees. “Anyway,” die largest mass event of public transport, which one should consequently have to stop. ”A probably not insignificant factor, about which one does not know much concrete, however,

is simply the psychological: The cancellation of a major event Aging, which many people were looking forward to, from which clubs or companies would have benefited economically, is simply a strong signal: Those who decide this see the situation as serious! This can mean that not only the disappointed participants, but also broad sections of the population take the situation more seriously, get better information and ultimately protect themselves and others better.

Specifically: if you signal to the population: a big parade for St. Patrick's Day is okay, then many will be sitting in the pubs in the evenings and lie beer-like in your arms or discuss head to head, mouth to mouth, about God and the world. If the parade and thus a culturally significant event is canceled, as is now happening in the most Irish city in the United States, in Boston, many will also understand this as a warning: any kind of close gathering, whether with strangers or friends, can currently have unfavorable consequences .

Consistently versus germ

Ultimately, many interventions can be considered or even implemented, from closings from community facilities and theaters to disinfection in public transport to exposing fundamental cultural practices such as shaking hands. But all of this has only indirect effects on the essential infectious core: the infection, the transfer of none from one person to the other.

Ultimately, the center of every epidemic is the individual: If he manages to protect himself and others in an optimal way from the transmission of the germs, then simply no germs are transmitted. Ultimately, it's that simple.

Administration, employers, public service providers, trading companies and many others simply have to take the necessary measures in the event of an epidemic Enable individuals to protect themselves and others well from transmission. The individual must do what is possible on his and her part. You will never reach 100 percent, but the transfer rate Reduce to less than one person per already infected person is possible. If this succeeds sustainably, the epidemic subsides.

That is currently around in China The number of new cases and the number of deaths is apparently already falling significantly, which is probably due to the fact that the broadest part of the population has started to protect themselves and others from germ transmission as consistently as possible. Politicians and administrators have created an appropriate framework for this. That would also work in Germany. In Berlin too. At the moment we are still a long way from that.