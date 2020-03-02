one-in-four-in-germany-will-live-alone-in-2040

In the year 2040 every fourth person in Germany should live alone. The number of single-person households is expected to be from 17, 3 million a year 2018 rise to 19, 3 million a year 2040, as can be seen from calculations published on Monday by the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden.

This would mean in 20 years 24 Percent of all people living in private households live alone – that's three percentage points more than 2018. Already between 1991 and 2018 the average number of people per household was from 2.3 to 2.0 decreased significantly, as the statistics office announced. By 2040, the number is expected to decrease further to 1.9 people per household.

In contrast, the total number of private households is expected to decrease by three percent to 42, 5 million a year 2040 increase. A private household is a community of people who live and do business together. Shared accommodation is not included.

The trend that fewer and fewer people live together has weakened as there have been more marriages and births and families have migrated. The proportion of larger households has stabilized. The number of multi-person households tends to continue to decrease simply because the population is getting older, explained the Federal Office.

Strongest decline in Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia

2018 there were according to the information 14 Millions of two-person households. This number will increase slightly until 2028 and then decrease again. 2040 according to the forecast, there will be eleven percent fewer three-person households and seven percent fewer households with four or more people than 2018.

The Federal Office expects the strongest increase in the number of households in Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria. The sharpest decline in Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia. The reason is regional differences such as the expected increase or decrease in the population. ( dpa / AFP )