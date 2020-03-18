Oncology Drugs Market Overview 2020: Demand by Regions, Growth, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

Global Oncology Drugs Industry Market Research Report has been analyzed in detail to assist clients with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. The Global Oncology Drugs Market report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.

Key Players:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol–Myers Squibb, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Inc., Celgene Corporation, AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Merck & Co., AbbVie, Inc., Sanofi, and other predominate & niche players.

Oncology drugs or anti-cancer drugs or anti-neoplastic drugs are agents that can be used alone or in combination to control or destroy neoplastic cells. These agents can be either systemic or targeted. In systemic, the drug spreads throughout the body, whereas in targeted, the drug or substance identifies the specific location causing less harm to the growth of neighboring healthy cells. The oncology drugs market, by applications, is segmented into breast cancer, blood cancer, prostate cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, lung cancer, and others. The incidence of cancer is one of the leading causes of death globally due to unhealthy food habits, changing lifestyle, and increasing consumption of tobacco-related products. According to the estimation of the National Cancer Institute, in the US, around 1.6 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed and 595,690 people died due to cancer in 2016. Nearly 60% of new cancer cases are from Africa, Asia, Central and South American countries and almost 70% of cancer deaths are from these regions. The Indian Council for Medical Research estimated around 1.4 million new cancer cases in 2016, which is expected to rise to 1.7 million cases by 2020.

Increased prevalence of cancer, unhealthy lifestyle, and increasing geriatric population are the primary factors driving the market growth. However, the high cost of the drug & development process and side effects of the drug are the factors hampering the market growth. The development of pipeline oncology products and expiry of key patents are providing an opportunity for the manufacturers of cancer drugs.

Key Strategies of leading players

Enhance productivity and optimizing back end manufacturing processes Product enhancement through integrating new strategies involving big data, advanced analytics into traditional manufacturing processes



Growing businesses through serving into new application areas and identifying pockets of growth in emerging markets

Focusing on cost effective production of devices with stability and robustness

Strategies for Product differentiation and adjusting to the life cycle changes

Strengthening collaboration with suppliers and distributors

More focused strategies are found in the report



Market Analysis:

The global oncology drugs market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The market is analyzed based on three segments: therapeutic modality, applications, and regions.

Regional Analysis:

The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is set to be the leading region for the oncology drugs market growth followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Therapeutic Modality Analysis: The global oncology drugs market by therapeutic modality is segmented into chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and others. Chemotherapy occupied the largest share in 2017, and immunotherapy is expected to grow at a high CAGR in the coming years due to high efficiency, increased preference of targeted immunotherapy from chemotherapy, and fewer side effects.

Applications Analysis: The global oncology drugs market by applications is segmented into breast cancer, blood cancer, prostate cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, lung cancer, and others. Blood cancer occupied the largest share in 2017, and lung cancer application is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period due to the high incidence of lung cancer and promising pipeline for NSCLC drugs.

The study presents reliable qualitative and quantitative insights into:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand chain of the market

Market valuation (revenue and/or volume)

Key trends/opportunities/challenges

Forces defining present and estimated future state of the competitive landscape

Technological developments

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

Competitive Analysis:

The high adoption of personalized medicine and immuno-oncology have fueled a shift in cancer treatment from chemotherapy in the past decade. During 2011–2017, around 84 new drugs have been approved across 22 indications globally, of which immuno-oncology PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors have seen a speedy uptake based on their notable clinical profile and approval for various cancers. Additionally, there is a robust late-stage oncology pipeline with around 630 unique molecules in the development, i.e., more than 7% when compared to the previous year, including 278 biological therapies and 82 vaccines. The market is dominated by key vendors such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol–Myers Squibb, Novartis AG, Celgene Corporation, Pfizer Inc., and Johnson & Johnson; and products of these firms are available globally through their distributors and subsidiaries.

Benefits:

The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption of oncology drugs in various applications and regions. With that, key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, government initiatives toward the product adoption in the upcoming years along with the details of commercial products available in the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Additionally, the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

Highlights of the report:

A detailed analysis of key segments of the market

Recent developments in the market’s competitive landscape

Detailed analysis of market segments up to second or third level of segmentation

Historical, current, and projected future valuation of the market in terms of revenue and/or volume

Key business strategies adopted by influential market vendors

Outline of the regulatory framework surrounding and governing numerous aspects of the market

Growth opportunities in emerging and established markets

Recommendations to market players to stay ahead of the competition

