on-the-way-to-the-flexis-semester

Late semester start, minimal, non-semester or creative semester? The University of Applied Sciences in Berlin (HTW) just got started on April 1st – with digital offers and self-learning tasks.

“From April 1st or 2nd you will be provided with material and opportunities to dedicate to studying, ”says Katrin Hinz, dean of the design department, in a video message to welcome the freshmen. “Be open to breaking new ground,” she calls on learners and teachers.

The other universities of applied sciences in Berlin, like the universities, generally only want to start on 20. April digital start – already existing online degree programs earlier, it is said from the environment of the Covid – 19 – Task Force of the Senate Chancellery Science and the universities.

There would be the last ones with regard to the legal framework for the course of studies in the summer semester Details are still being coordinated. It is also about the question of how it is ensured that students who are starting 20. April there is no adequate study program available or digital formats cannot be perceived, not disadvantaged.

Whether and from what point in time in the summer semester it will not be possible to go back to teaching and research is currently possible say. It should be clear that teaching in lecture halls and seminar rooms will only gradually start up. The “Distance Learning” offers developed up to that point could help to prevent full learning spaces on campus.

The science ministries wanted to agree on a nationwide uniform procedure for the summer semester and the winter semester in a conference call on Thursday afternoon, in which Science State Secretary Steffen Krach was also supposed to take part.

The signs were there in the direction of a “flexisemester” with postponed lecture times as well as accommodating regulations for students. A result was not available until Thursday evening.

Teacher examinations with alternative services possible

However, the Conference of Ministers of Education (KMK) agreed ” that preparatory teachers who take their state examination in the year 2020 should not have any disadvantages due to infection control measures in connection with the spread of the coronavirus “. This was announced by the KMK in the afternoon.

If practical practical exams should not be possible in the further course of the school year, other exam formats are conceivable. The Länder could mutually recognize the degrees after exam substitute work. And they could consider preparatory work from the preparatory service for the result of the state examination more than before.