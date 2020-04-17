on-the-line-with-safety-clearance

In its agreement with the Prime Ministers on Wednesday to relax the corona shutdown, the Federal Government speaks of “special responsibility” for employers for their employees. Every company in Germany had to develop a hygiene concept.

“In spite of the relaxation of the conditions after the decision of the federal and state governments, the concern about the further spread of Corona is paramount,” said Hildegard Müller, President of the VDA industry association, the following day at a conference call. Therefore, everything necessary to protect employees and customers must be done.

But how do you guarantee safety clearances in production, in canteens, at the factory gate? How will car dealerships that are allowed to open again from Monday become points of attraction and experience for customers without creating new infection chains?

With the Federal Government, guidelines for health protection for companies have been drawn up with information Distance regulations, protective clothing and protective devices, said Müller. “In this point, the companies are prepared for the ramp-up.” The guidelines with 17 points must now be quickly specified.

Government, employer and trade union develop guidelines

The “SARS-CoV2 occupational safety standards”, which Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) presented on Thursday, were between the Federal Ministry of Labor, the federal association of the Employers' associations (BDA), the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), the statutory accident insurance (DGUV) and the occupational health and safety administrations of the federal states.

The standards include, for example, compliance and marking of the distance of at least 1, 50 meters in front and – if not possible – the provision of suitable protective masks, glasses or lenses. Hand tools should be used “personally”. Also “staggered work and Break times ”are an effective means of protection.

In addition The employer must provide sufficient soap, towel and disinfectant dispensers. Sanitary and common rooms as well as doorknobs and handrails would have to be cleaned at short intervals. In canteens, “queues for food and dishes return and at the cash desk should be avoided.

It is controversial whether fever measurements should be taken at the factory gate. While critics fear that this may weigh false security for those involved, supporters think it makes sense. A general regulation is open. People with respiratory symptoms or fever should generally not be on the company premises, the paper says.

Measures and schedules of the manufacturers

The manufacturers have taken different schedules for the ramp-up and measures for health protection:

Volkswagen

Volkswagen will return to the VW brand plants in Zwickau and Bratislava next week, then the following week in the other German plants as well in Portugal, Spain and the USA. The car manufacturer had already started production in some of its component factories at the beginning of April. The first step was to ensure the supply of vehicle production in China. When restarting, VW draws on experience in China.

A company agreement on health protection includes around 100 measures to reduce the risk of infection at Volkswagen so low should be kept as possible. The employees are initially supplied with food from vending machines. The body temperature of the employees is not measured on the factory premises as in China. The employees are asked to work through a kind of health checklist at home every day – this includes fever measurement.

Audi wants it Auto production in Ingolstadt is expected to start at the end of April with only one shift. Later, more shifts could follow each other with a large interval so that too many employees do not meet at the factory gates when changing shifts.

An example of protective measures: where the workers do not keep the distance of 1.5 meters can – for example when pre-assembling doors – the employees have developed a transparent barrier made of plastic film that can be opened and closed like a curtain. Protective curtains when installing the interior can be attached to the roof of the car with a magnet for the duration of the work step.

Porsche will be his Do not restart plants in the coming week. Production at the main plant in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen and in Leipzig will be suspended for another week. There are still bottlenecks in global supply chains that do not allow an orderly restart, said a spokesman.

BMW has the production interruption until 30. April extended – in the automobile plants in Europe, South Africa, the USA and Mexico as well as in the motorcycle plant in Berlin. “Depending on how the market demand develops, we will re-evaluate the facts,” said a spokeswoman for background.

In all work areas, compliance with the regulations on hygiene and physical distancing in accordance with the recommendations of Robert Koch Institute respected. In the Landshut plant, medical masks are already being issued in individual areas.

Daimler has announced that parts production in some component plants will start next week to start again. At the same time, the Stuttgart-based group extended short-time working for a large number of employees until the end of April. Nevertheless, the production in selected plants should be from 20. Gradually start up again in April.

The drive technology is to begin, followed by the car factories in Sindelfingen and Bremen and the van locations – all only in single-shift operation and with extensive safety precautions . Also in the bus and truck plants from 20. April will be gradually produced again.

Opel has not set a specific date. For the Rüsselsheim, Eisenach and Kaiserslautern sites, more than 100 health and hygiene measures have been agreed in a company agreement in order to protect the employees from Covid – 19 to protect. The measures are based on the examples in the nationwide guidelines.

Ford will probably start production again after May 4th . The scope, it was said on Thursday, would depend on the international supply chains and customer demand. In addition, the hygienic regulations for the safety of employees in the plants would have to be implemented.

VDA criticizes lack of coordination in the EU

VDA President Müller said on Thursday that the diverse activities to restart are connected with the uncertainty as to whether the supply chains could actually be closed again in the long term. The German auto industry produces in almost all EU countries. “Resumption of production and coping with the corona crisis are only possible if the EU and member states coordinate with each other,” she said. “I am concerned that there are many problems at EU level.”

There is also “no satisfactory coordination” on the part of the EU Commission. The situation at the borders has still not fully normalized. The individual nation states acted uncoordinated and often single-handedly, also with regard to the exit from the lockdown. The European manufacturer association Acea has created an interactive overview of the production losses in Europe.

Müller's outlook was again bleak. The VDA assumes that the car market in Germany 2020 will be around 20 percent weaker when 2019. However, this assumes that there will be an improvement from May. Müller: “There is currently no reason for optimism.” with dpa, rtr