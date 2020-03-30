on-the-edges-of-the-world

Monday was cloudy and rainy in Christchurch. Many Germans are currently sitting around in New Zealand's second largest city, waiting. Christchurch, a tourist magnet on the South Island, seems deserted, only supermarkets and pharmacies are open, but there are restrictions on access – the curfew is strict. Global reality in the Corona crisis.

And the airport is tight. Most flights have been canceled. The remaining connections within the country are strictly reserved for those who have to be on the road for urgent professional reasons or in corona use. Auckland Airport, the country's international airport, is also practically closed. Almost all flights are canceled at least until Tuesday evening. New Zealand has been cordoned off since Friday. How it goes on is unclear.

Hope prevails

There was no news over the weekend, neither from the German embassy in Auckland nor from tour operators, reports one of the stranded. The hope still prevailed that there would be positive news soon. The Federal Foreign Office has been trying to find a high-level solution since Friday.

New Zealand has become the biggest problem for the crisis diplomats in Berlin in terms of numbers: About 10 000 Germans are waiting there to come back in to come home. In South Africa there were about 4000 stranded Germans. In India, where the curfew is strictly enforced, but where there is complete chaos in metropolises like Delhi, there are still 2500 Germans. In the Philippines there were 3500 tourists, in Australia 5000.

175000 Tourists brought back

Approximately 40 000 are still on the waiting list of the Federal Foreign Office. 175 000 Stranded who have no other Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday that he was able to get more flights now, thanks to the action. Most of them from the tourist hotspots, or even from Cuba, from where 4000 Germans were flown back.

But in New Zealand the government will not be until Wednesday explain how she wants to proceed. Until the flight stop at the weekend, the Federal Foreign Office only managed to get tourists out on a Lufthansa flight – it was the first direct flight on the route to the country. Several booked flights have had to wait since then.

“Great interest in departure”

According to the Federal Foreign Office, governments have now closed airports in many countries, including New Zealand. That is not an evil will. “The countries themselves are often very interested in tourists leaving as quickly as possible, but at the same time they want to prevent crowds and keep travel movements under control,” it says. The Federal Foreign Office is working with the local authorities to find solutions. But it seems clear: It can take a while until all Germans can be brought from New Zealand. An Airbus 380 fits about 550 passengers, an A 340 scarce 300.

Dramatic situation in Peru

The situation in Peru is even more dramatic than in New Zealand. There are still 2700 Germans who have been waiting for days – scattered all over the country. Two planes booked by the federal government were able to take off last week, and nothing has worked since then. The situation, as shown by emails from those affected, is confused. The reason, you hear, is a very restrictive issue of landing permits – and the Peruvian government has now placed the airports under the military control.

The German ambassador to Lima, Stefan Herzberg, received an email on Monday ship with the prospect of four return flights from Lima on Wednesday and Thursday. But not all travelers to the Andean country are in the capital. And feeder flights have become unpredictable. In the city of Cusco, where the initial regulations are very strict and where there is tension between the population and foreigners, the situation is so difficult for Germans that the embassy on Monday sent a consulate team to look after them.

Protocol officials as crisis managers

In Berlin at the Foreign Ministry 50 employees are currently busy with the return campaign, which should be finished by the coming weekend – according to the latest status. This also includes the protocol department, which has been misused for emergency purposes, so to speak. The employees have more than 200 000 phone calls already behind.

In the middle of the campaign, the electronic reporting device called Elefand broke down, all return flights had to be redirected to the new platform “rueckholprogramm.de” – many stranded people also had to register again. The challenge was also new for experienced Ministry employees – for the first time it was about organizing crisis aid around the globe.

Two groups

Die Stranded people are divided into two groups: package travelers, often in groups, which are usually taken care of by the organizers and travel organizations on site and for which their own return flights are sometimes organized; and the individual tourists, even those who wanted to stay longer in a country and sometimes had not even booked a return flight. They are now primarily dependent on the help of the State Department. Because initiative does not work anymore either: A Hamburg couple who booked a return flight from New Zealand for their daughter had to experience that all were canceled.

The Berlin doctor in northern Iraq

And then there are the individual fates that do not fit into the big return campaign. A doctor from Berlin, for example, 70 years old who works as a helper for an Italian organization in northern Iraq. Iraq is not in the return flight program. Erbil airport has been closed for almost two weeks, and regular flights have not been possible since.

The man therefore tried to get into one of the Bundeswehr aircraft that continues to operate. But this is only possible by applying to the Federal Foreign Office. For ten days he asked in vain for permission – on Sunday evening the German consulate in Erbil reported and asked for his passport number. “Maybe they'll take me with them now,” he wrote to the Tagesspiegel.

Post expected from Berlin

50 million euros have been set in the supplementary budget for the return campaign – the money has already been largely spent. In advance, nobody has to go into the plane that the Federal Foreign Office has booked. But the consular law provides for a cost sharing that could be about as high as the price of a normal economy ticket for the route. The “rescued” must therefore expect mail from Berlin.