On Sunday it goes to the Grizzlys Wolfsburg
Missed the final
At least it wasn't too close at the end. Nevertheless congratulations to the polar bears for a strong season.
Autographs are out?
Obviously this does not apply to the polar bears who sign in today a large mall with their names. And the rush is big.
If the polar bears win their catch-up game against Schwenningen on Tuesday, should they have space four are almost certain – despite today's defeat. But well, the game also has to be played first and before that it goes to Wolfsburg on Sunday. By the way, Düsseldorf then plays in Bremerhaven and could practically bag fifth place – or let the opponent move closer again. The Kölner Haie are still alive after their second win in the second game under Uwe Krupp, but seven points behind in tenth place with only nine points left is likely to be too big a mortgage.
49. Gameday:
Eisbären Berlin – Düsseldorfer EG 1: 2 n.V. (0: 0, 0: 0, 1: 1/0: 1)
Adler Mannheim – Krefeld Penguins 3: 0 (1: 0 , 0: 0, 2: 0)
ERC Ingolstadt – Augsburger Panther 3: 2 n.P. (0: 1, 2: 0, 0: 1/1: 0)
Iserlohn Roosters – Kölner Haie 2: 3 (2: 1, 0: 1, 0: 1)
Straubing Tigers – Pinguins Bremerhaven 1: 4 (0: 0 , 1: 1, 0: 3)
Nuremberg Ice Tigers – EHC Red Bull Munich 2: 1 (1: 0, 0: 0, 1: 1)
Table:
1. EHC Red Bull Munich 49 34 15 + 45 164: 119 103
. 2 Straubing Tigers 49 33 16 + 42 167: 125 95
. 3 Adler Mannheim 49 31 18 + 42 168: 126 94
. 4 Eisbären Berlin 48 29 19 + 21 155: 134 86
. 5 Düsseldorfer EG 49 29 20 + 16 124: 108 82
. 6 Penguins Bremerhaven 49 25 24 +7 147: 140 78
. 7 ERC Ingolstadt 49 28 21 +4 154: 150 77
8th. Grizzlys Wolfsburg 49 26 23 +2 141: 139 73
9. Nuremberg Ice Tigers 49 25 24 – 10 141: 151 73
10. Augsburg Panther 49 20 29 – 12 133: 145 66
11. Cologne Sharks 49 18 31 – 31 114: 145 59
12. Krefeld penguins 49 15 34 – 31 128: 159 51
13. Iserlohn Roosters 49 16 33 – 44 110: 154 48
14. Schwenninger Wild Wings 48 13 35 – 51 109: 160 41
We don't look at the table like that, but despite the defeat everything is still in the green.
Polar Bear defender Kai Wissmann after the game
It was nice to score a goal against the polar bears. Also because my entire family and many friends were in the hall today.
Charlie Jahnke after the game
We kidnapped the points here today. And they were important.
Harold Kreis, coach of the Düsseldorfer EG
That was a highly competitive ice hockey game. In the extension our puck management was not good. And we paid the price for it, even if the attitude of the team was right today.
Polar bear trainer Serge Aubin
Then we hear what the participants have to say about the game to have.
Shaking hands
That shouldn't really exist because of Corona. Oh well…
Adam scores for victory
After 1: 24 Minutes of extra time are over, Luke Adam overcomes Pogge and lets the guests cheer.
Let's go!
Of course with three against three!
It goes into the extension
One point for both, that actually helps little. It is about the additional point.
It sways back and forth
But so far there are no big chances in this final phase. 1: 20 minutes still.
4: 18 minutes still
You hardly dare to write, but this has something of play-offs here.
Compensation for polar bears!
Olver is played freely in the center and then chases the puck in with a treat the stitches. Niederberger can't do anything about that either.
Polar bears now complete
And with three more minutes.
Four against four – then outnumbered Berlin
Gardiner with a high floor and there are 2+ 2 because he caught Ferraro on the face. So that's the number for the polar bears.