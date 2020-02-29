on-sunday-it-goes-to-the-grizzlys-wolfsburg

Results and table

If the polar bears win their catch-up game against Schwenningen on Tuesday, should they have space four are almost certain – despite today's defeat. But well, the game also has to be played first and before that it goes to Wolfsburg on Sunday. By the way, Düsseldorf then plays in Bremerhaven and could practically bag fifth place – or let the opponent move closer again. The Kölner Haie are still alive after their second win in the second game under Uwe Krupp, but seven points behind in tenth place with only nine points left is likely to be too big a mortgage.