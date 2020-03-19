olympic-fire-has-passed

The Greek Olympic Committee (HOC) handed over the Olympic flame to the organizers of the upcoming games in Tokyo on Thursday. Because of the corona crisis, only a mini-ceremony took place in the marble Panathinaikon Stadium – the venue for the first modern games 1896. “We hope that the Olympic flame will extinguish the virus,” said HOC President Spyros Kapralos. The fire is now being brought to Japan in a special lamp by plane.

Only a few members of the HOC and representatives of Tokyo participated in the handover in front of empty stands. The flame was taken over by the former swimmer Naoko Imoto, who currently lives in Greece. Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo Organizing Committee, had not come to Athens because of the risk of infection and sent a video message to the Greeks and the world of sport.

He regretted that the planned celebrations could not take place in Athens. Tokyo will be ready for the games. “At the 24. The fire in Tokyo will be lit in July, ”Mori assured.

Meanwhile, the Japanese finance minister and former Prime Minister Taro Aso described the Tokyo Games as“ cursed ”in a parliamentary committee. This is not a sentence the press would like to hear, but it is true, ”said Aso, who was a member of the Japanese shooting team at the Montreal Games 1976.

The torch relay through Greece had been stopped

Aso hopes for a situation “in which everyone can at least come safely and happily to Japan. But the question is how we do it. ”Japan cannot achieve this on its own.

One day after the fire started on 12. In March, the traditional torch relay through Greece was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The four-month torch relay is still planned in Japan, but the organizers have canceled most of the celebrations and the roadside people are also supposed to keep their distance hold others. If this does not happen, the run could be stopped. The summer games in Japan's capital are said to be from 24. July to August 9th. (dpa)

