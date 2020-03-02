Shareholder protectors have sharply criticized the changes on the board of Rocket Internet. “Oliver Samwer is increasingly becoming the sole entertainer at Rocket Internet,” said Michael Kunert of the investor protection association to the Tagesspiegel.

The Berlin-based company Rocket Internet announced on Monday that Alexander Kudlich would resign as Board member at his own request. The company's board is unusually small, with only one member besides Rocket boss Oliver Samwer.

Kudlich will now be replaced by 31 year old Soheil Mirpour, who started his professional career at Rocket Internet and then at Morgan Stanley in investment banking and with the financial investor KKR worked in private equity. 2017 he returned to Rocket. Kudlich in turn came to the company as a managing director and has been on the board since 2014.

“A company the size of Rocket Internet, which is even in the M-Dax, needs an independent CFO, who is appointed by the Supervisory Board and can only be removed by the Supervisory Board,” said Shareholder protector Kunert. Rocket definitely has a third board member. “The supervisory board must finally end its inactivity and act,” says Kunert.

Change in business model

Insiders rate the personnel as a sign of the changed strategy by Rocket. Because the company of founder and CEO Oliver Samwer acted as an incubator for start-ups for many years. It produced successful companies such as Zalando, Hello Fresh and Delivery Hero, some of which have long been on their own two feet. Kudlich is closely linked to this business model.

New start-ups in the recent past, for example in the cannabis market and with dental splints, were quickly discontinued. Instead, Rocket has recently become increasingly active as a financial investor. Mirpour, it is said in the scene, is a close confidant of Samwer on these questions and thus stands for the new direction of the former start-up smithy.

“Course suffers from poor communication “

The fact that there must be rumors from insiders here and that there is no official explanation of the strategy is, according to Kunert, part of the Rocket Internet construction sites. “It is a fundamental problem of Rocket Internet that communication is carried out unprofessionally,” said the shareholder protector. The course also suffers from this.

When, for example, a few months ago there were rumors that Rocket should be taken off the stock exchange, it took far too long before an indirect message appeared that no delisting was currently planned. “Here Samwer or Rocket would have had to issue a message promptly that Rocket would of course remain on the stock exchange,” says Kunert.

At Rocket Internet, the small number of just two board members has so far been justified by the fact that the second row is so well staffed that no larger board is unnecessary. The exchange reacted positively to the personal details. On Monday afternoon, the stock was up three percent.