Olefins Market Future On Recent Innovation 2026 key players likeExxon Mobil Corporation; INEOS AG; Royal Dutch Shell; National Petrochemical Company; China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Global Olefins Market By Type (Ethylene, Propylene, Butadiene, Butylene, Others), Applications (Olefin Glycols, Olefin Oxides, Ethylbenzene, Polyolefins, Cumene), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Olefins Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026 This Olefins report provides complete analysis of the market on global and regional level. It inspects the development rate and the market value dependent on the market elements and growth initiating factors. The market players are profiled and their improvement strategies are separated so as to manage new participants as well as set up players. It likewise features the top to bottom investigation of different unequivocal parameters. This Olefins report also offers various methodologies for boosting the presentation of the organizations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Exxon Mobil Corporation; INEOS AG; Royal Dutch Shell; National Petrochemical Company; China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation; SABIC; DowDuPont; Total; NOVA Chemicals Corporation; Chevron Phillips Chemical Company; LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.; Sasol; Evonik Industries AG; Qatar Chemical Company Ltd; PJSC “Nizhnekamskneftekhim”; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.; Petro Rabigh; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.; Jam Petrochemical Company; TPC Group; Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. are few of the major competitors currently present in the market.

Olefins are chemical compounds that are used as a manufacturing component for various other chemical components. The productions of these compounds are based on the crude oil, naphtha or natural gases. These consist of hydrogen and carbon atoms in the molecular structure are used widely in the production of plastic products.

Market Drivers:

Growth in demand from the plastics industry for PAO-based plastic products; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing innovations and advancements in the production methods resulting in enhanced efficiency of production process and enhanced product offering; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraint:

Vulnerable and fluctuating prices of raw materials for the manufacturing of olefins are expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Olefins Market

By Type Ethylene Propylene Butadiene Butylene Others

By Applications Olefin Glycols Olefin Oxides Ethylbenzene Polyolefins Cumene

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. announced that they had completed the acquisition of A. Schulman, Inc. This acquisition will help LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. significantly increase the production capacity of olefins and expand the product offerings for both the organizations.

In July 2017, NOVA Chemicals Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of William Partners LP’s share in the olefins plant situated in Louisiana, United States as well as the share in Ethylene Trading Hub situated in Texas, United States. This acquisition will help the company in entering and providing solutions to the American region.

Competitive Analysis:

Global olefins market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of olefins market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Content:

Global Olefins Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Olefins Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Olefins Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

