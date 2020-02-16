oldest-candidate-becomes-new-“miss-germany”

The online entrepreneur Leonie Charlotte von Hase from Kiel is the new “Miss Germany”. The 35 year-old prevailed against 15 competitors in the election on Saturday evening in Europa-Park in Rust near Freiburg , “I want to represent Germany with elegance, dignity, charisma and power,” she said after the election.

Von Hase was the oldest participant in this year's competition, according to the organizer. It operates an online shop for vintage clothing. Von Hase became “Miss Schleswig-Holstein” in December and thus qualified for the nationwide election. Her term as “Miss Germany” is one year. The police officer Nadine Berneis from Stuttgart, who was “Miss Germany” 2019, replaces von Hase.

According to the organizers, the 35 year old the oldest “Miss Germany” in the history of the competition that has been running for 93 years. She is also the first mother to hold the title. Von Hase claims to be the mother of a three-year-old son. She was born and grew up in Namibia. As she said, she had been living in Kiel for five years. Her family has her roots there. As required by the competition, she has German citizenship.

The 16 “Miss Germany” finalists aged 18 up to 35 years presented themselves in the election of a jury in evening dress and in casual fashion. Vice-Queen was student Lara Rúnarsson (22) from Waldbüttelbrunn near Würzburg in Bavaria, third-place student Michelle-Anastasia Masalis (23) from Hamburg. “Miss Germany” is the oldest and most important beauty contest in Germany according to the organizer, it has been around since 1927. (AP)