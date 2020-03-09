oil-price-drops-30-percent

After the start of the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, the oil price fell about 30 percent on Monday. The fall of the Brent variety by 31, 5 percent to 31, 02 Dollar per barrel was the largest decline since January 1991 at the beginning of the first Gulf War. This also applied to US light oil, which was initially around 27, 5 percent to 30 Discounted dollars per barrel.

Experts predicted a conflict lasting weeks or months. “Saudi Arabia and Russia have entered an oil price war that should be limited and tactical,” wrote the Eurasia Group in an analysis.

At the beginning of the year, the barrel was still at 65 Dollar

Oil prices had already dropped sharply last Friday. A barrel of the North Sea type Brent sometimes cost less than 45, 50 US dollars in the afternoon – and thus more than 9 percent less than on Previous day. The trigger was the news that the Opec oil cartel and its cooperation partners could not agree on further restrictions on crude oil production. At the beginning of the year, the Brent price per barrel was still more than 65 dollars.

Saudi Arabian oil company Saudi Aramco announced the official selling price for all types of oil and all customers. For example, deliveries to Northwest Europe should be cheaper by $ 8 a barrel.

The kingdom – the world's largest oil exporter – also plans to ramp up production, the Reuters news agency said on Sunday. The price of oil is already under pressure due to concerns about a global economic downturn as a result of the coronavirus epidemic.

Aramco with the largest IPO

Numerous experts and organizations are now assuming that the demand for crude oil will rise much more slowly than expected or even decrease. With production unchanged, this should put the oil price under further pressure.

Aramco had launched its largest IPO just three months ago, replacing the technology heavyweight Apple as the most valuable company in the world. On the first day of trading on the Saudi stock exchange Tadawul, the shares of the state-owned company were traded at the highest possible price of 35, 2 riyal.

Aramco initially raised 25 $ 6 billion by selling only 1.5 percent of its shares. The company broke the record of the Chinese trading platform Alibaba from the year 2014 for the largest IPO. (Reuters, dpa)