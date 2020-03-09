Oil price drops 30 percent – Dax crashes

The dramatic sell-off on the stock exchanges accelerated on Monday. Fears of an oil price war add to concerns about the economic consequences of the coronavirus epidemic. The price of crude oil collapsed 30 Percent one. In view of the crash, traders spoke of a “black Monday”.

The Dax fell significantly below the mark of right at the start of trading 000 points. Around an hour after the start of trading, the leading German index was 6, 95 percent in the red at 10 739, 97 points. All of the profits from last year are gone. The MDax of the medium-sized market stocks lost 5, 93 on 23 280, 44 points. The EuroStoxx 50, the leading index of the Eurozone, fell 7, 11 percent off. The stock exchanges in Asia had previously collapsed. The Japanese leading index Nikkei lost a good 5 percent.

Oil prices slipped after the failed negotiations to cut output 30 percent one and thus as strong as almost 30 years no longer.

“Investors flee from everything that has risk.”

Portfolio manager Thomas Altmann from QC Partners spoke of a “real bloodbath. The oil war is now added to the fight against Corona, ”he said. “Investors are fleeing from everything that has risk.” The prices of federal bonds, on the other hand, rose significantly, and the euro also rose because it is also considered a safe haven in uncertain times.

At the leading exchange in Tokyo, the Nikkei index for 225 leading values ​​fell on Monday by more than 1000 points below the mark of 20 000 points to the lowest level since 14 Months. At the end of trading, the stock market barometer recorded a discount of 1050, 99 points or 5, 07 percent at the level of 19 698, 76 Counters.

Price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia

After the beginning of the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia is the oil price on Monday around 30 Percent fell. The crash of the Brent variety around 31 , 5 percent on 31, 02 Dollar per barrel was the biggest decline since January 1991 at the beginning of the first Gulf War. This also applied to US light oil, which was initially around 27, 5 percent on 30 Discounted dollars per barrel.

Experts predicted a conflict lasting weeks or months. “Saudi Arabia and Russia have entered into an oil price war that should be limited and tactical,” wrote the Eurasia Group in an analysis.

At the beginning of the year, the barrel was still around 65 Dollar

Oil prices had already dropped sharply last Friday. A barrel of the North Sea type Brent sometimes cost less than 23, 50 US dollars – and more than 9 percent less than the previous day. The trigger was the news that the Opec oil cartel and its cooperation partners could not agree on further restrictions on crude oil production. At the beginning of the year, the Brent price per barrel was still more than 65 Dollar.

Historically low: The Oil price collapses. Photo: Mohssen Assanimoghaddam / dpa

Saudi Arabian oil company Saudi Aramco announced that it would lower the official sales price for all types of oil and all customers. For example, deliveries to Northwest Europe should be cheaper by $ 8 a barrel.

The kingdom – the world's largest oil exporter – also plans to ramp up production, according to Reuters news agency on Sunday learned. The price of oil is already under pressure because of concerns about a global economic downturn in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.

Aramco with the largest IPO

Numerous experts and organizations are now assuming that the demand for crude oil will rise significantly more slowly than expected or even decrease. With production unchanged, this should put the oil price under further pressure.

Aramco had launched its largest IPO just three months ago, replacing the technology heavyweight Apple as the most valuable company in the world. On the first day of trading on the Saudi stock exchange Tadawul, the shares of the state-owned company were sold at the highest possible price of 35, 2 Riyal traded.

Aramco initially acquired by selling only 1.5 percent of its shares , $ 6 billion a. The company broke the record of the Chinese trading platform Alibaba from the year 2014 for the largest IPO. (Reuters, dpa)