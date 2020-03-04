oh,-how-nice-is-the-dfb-cup

German football always looks a little jealous abroad. Formerly to Italy, because of Platini, Maradona, Ronaldo (Luis Nazario de Lima, not Cristiano). Today more to England, because of the enormous TV revenue and the many stars. Or to Spain, because of the regular European Cup successes. Every now and then the other big leagues look a little jealous of Germany. When it comes to the mood in the stadiums, the fan culture – or like this week: the DFB Cup. This simple and wonderful competition, in which after-work footballers are sometimes on the pitch with national players, and even win this duel every jubilee year.

The Italian “Gazzetta dello Sport” writes of the “Fairy tale of Daniel Batz” and the Spanish “Marca” says: “Saarbrücken's goalkeeper deserves a statue.” Because sensations like that of the regional league, who on Tuesday in a penalty thriller against Fortuna Dusseldorf as the first fourth division to qualify for the semi-finals, there are hardly any in these countries. Of course, it also happens in Spain that Real Madrid and FC Barcelona leave the quarter-finals like this season, but the classic duel David against Goliath is only there in absolute exceptional cases.

This is what winners look like. 1. FC Saarbrücken won the penalty shootout against Bundesliga club Fortuna Düsseldorf. Photo: Thomas Frey / dpa

In Spain, Italy and England the cup competitions are full designed for the simplest possible success of the top clubs. In the Copa del Rey, the Champions League participants only enter the fourth round, in Coppa Italia the top eight in Serie A even later, namely only in the round of 16. And even in the oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup, the big clubs are only challenged from the third main round – and can often save themselves in a replay even on a weak day with a tie. A better B-Elf is usually enough.

So far, the reform ideas for the cup have had no result

There were always discussions in Germany about changes to the mode. It would also be very convenient for the top clubs if they could save the first rounds on bumpy village squares. Fortunately, all major reform attempts have so far failed – most recently three years ago. Because with free tickets for Bavaria or BVB you could also abolish the DFB Cup, the competition finally draws from this tiny hope that the big favorite stumbles somewhere in the province.

Another change would really do the cup good. If not only the so-called amateurs like 1. FC Saarbrücken had home rights, but basically all lower-class clubs. Then maybe even more outsiders deserve a statue.