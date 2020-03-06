oh-fright,-we-have-to-go-to-bayern-?!

The 25. Matchday in the soccer Bundesliga makes FC Augsburg shudder: TO THE BAVARIA ??? The club is honestly striving for normality – and may resort to extraordinary measures.

Where is everything sooooo normal?

FC Augsburg is on Sunday before their guest appearance at FC Bayern (15.30 Clock ). At FC Bayern ??? Aaahh !!! The championship leader !!! The team that beats their opponents at will !!! FCA trainer Martin Schmidt therefore reaches deep into the psychological bag of tricks, EVERYTHING NORMAL, he does not want to panic immediately, BECAUSE FC BAYERN IS COMING !!!

“We train with completely normal content. We want to maintain as much normality as possible and make as little hype as possible about the game. It is important to do as many exercises as possible in the training that the players know and that give them confidence, “says Schmidt.

A little focus on the fact that the German champions in this season 71 has scored goals (only under Guardiola there were more), but could not hurt. Perhaps the Augsburgers will also make a special request to the DFB that the Munich team, for example, must appear in Dortmund jerseys. Or in the colors of Union, Frankfurt, Leverkusen or Gladbach. Oh no, the only points were 2020 yes against Bremen and Freiburg.

What are the fans doing?

They may also reach into the bag of tricks . At least “Der Postillon” suggests them, satirical magazine since 1845. In order to continue to disparage Dietmar Hopp, they should simply switch to monkey noises or try racist abuse. At least they do not immediately result in a game abandonment at the DFB.

Who is withdrawn?

Before the start of this season Bremen's trainer Florian Kohfeldt together with head of sport Frank Baumann gave the “SZ” a much-noticed double interview. At that time, Werder was considered unstoppable on the way back to the old heyday. The first questions were for Max Kruse, who had just left Bremen. How much Kohfeldt miss the striker? “So far I have not been able to determine any physical withdrawal symptoms,” replied the trainer, with a “laugh” in brackets.

Fenerbahce instead of Werder. Max Kruse (left) is now chasing goals in Turkey. Photo: AFP

But does he still see it that way? The only two Werder goals in the last eight games were the opponent's own goals. If sleepless nights are still not considered a classic withdrawal symptom, Kohfeldt should have at least laughed by now. Inexorably appears in Bremen in another loss on Saturday against Hertha (15. 30 o'clock) probably just a change of trainer.

Who sticks more firmly than firmly?

Even fewer points than Werder currently has only the bottom of the table Paderborn. And even with the SC, the trainer seems to be stuck in his chair. Steffen Baumgart and the fate of the club seem to be so closely interwoven, precisely because both parties know very well that the newcomer would not be able to hold the class with another coach. In the game against Cologne on Friday (20 o'clock) the team tries again. That's what Baumann stands for. Just like Kohfeldt. Absolutely normal.