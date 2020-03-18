Nutritional Supplements: Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2020 to 2026

Our analyst predicts the global nutritional supplements market to reach $240.9 billion by 2026, growing by 8.3% annually over 2019-2026 driven by the rising awareness of preventative healthcare, growing population & disposable income, and availability of more dietary nutrition products.

Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

ADM

American Health

Amway Corporation

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques

Ayanda

Bayer

Bionova Lifesciences

Carlyle Group

DuPont

DSM

Ekomir

Glanbia Nutritionals

GlaxoSmithKline

Herbalife International

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nestle Nutritionals

NBTY, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Stepan

XanGo

Key Businesses Segmentation of Nutritional Supplements Market

Based on ingredient, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Botanicals

• Vitamins

• Minerals

• Proteins & Amino Acids

• Fish Oils

• Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

• Enzymes

• Others

Based on product form, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

• Tablets

• Capsules

• Powder

• Liquids

• Soft Gels & Gel Caps

• Gummies

• Others

Based on application, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Additional Supplements

• Medicinal Supplements

• Sports Nutrition

Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Infant

• Children

• Adults

• Pregnant Women

• Elderly

Based on classification, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

• OTC

• Prescription

Based on distribution channel, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Retail Stores & Hospitals

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Online Stores

• Others

