number-of-new-infections-in-china-declining

“How bad is it really?” Corona virus is also the subject of the world's largest science conference

“First of all, I wanted to talk a little bit about a very special topic, and this is this new corona virus,” said Bill Gates speaking to participants at the conference of the world's largest scientific association AAAS (American Association for the Advancement of Science). “It presents us with a huge challenge.” Actually, the Microsoft founder had one for the conference, which is taking place this time in his hometown Seattle Lecture about the conference motto “Envisioning Tomorrow's Earth” (in German, for example: Imagine what the earth will look like tomorrow) is prepared – but the corona virus also lets him reschedule.

The novel lung disease could possibly put the world in a “very bad situation”, Gates fears – especially if it turns out to countries with weaker health systems. “There is a lot we do not know about this epidemic, but there is also a lot we know that shows that it could become very dramatic – especially if it spreads in areas like southern Africa or southern Asia. ”With his foundation, Gates has around 100 million dollars (about 92 million euros) to fight the epidemic and develop a vaccine .

To the 186. The AAAS conference will take place this year, round 10 000 participants arrived – But above all there is uncertainty and concern about the new corona virus. “A very large delegation from China had registered t,” says Margaret Hamburg, who chairs the board of the scientific association. “ But they had to cancel again”.

In the short term, experts were invited and new discussions started. “ This is one of the most threatening outbreaks of illness that I have observed in my entire career”, says Scott Dowell, who works at the Gates Foundation and has been dealing with infectious diseases for decades, and the most important question that needs to be clarified now is how violent is is this thing really? “. The extent and number of cases is still not known in sufficient detail to make precise statements about the mortality rate.” From what we are doing now see, the mortality rate would be very high, but we hope that a large number of mild cases are still missing in the statistics. ”

Trevor Bedford, researcher at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, employs ch with decoding the genome of the virus. Bedford rejects rumors of human effects on the virus. “We see no evidence of genetic engineering here.”

But at least a positive aspect brought the spread of the virus with it , says Bedford: Researchers all over the world support each other via the Internet and published their findings extremely quickly. “It has completely changed the way scientists communicate with each other. Researchers all over the world have come together in this way and have allied themselves virtually – and I observe that with a lot of humility and thanks. ”(Dpa)

