now-there-are-30-percent-fewer-heart-attacks,-but-it-will-probably-increase-later

Approximately 300.000 Covid – 19 – Deaths worldwide have so far been counted by Johns Hopkins University. The number is probably even higher, because in many countries fatalities are not automatically tested for infection with the Sars CoV-2 virus even after severe respiratory diseases. Accordingly, the “guideline for all of our actions” must be, Chancellor Angela Merkel said when she spoke to the television in mid-March to slow the spread of the virus, “to stretch it over the months and thus save time”.

But the measures to combat viruses, such as contact limits and their consequences for the economy, supply shortages of medicines or the concentration of medical resources on Covid – 19, can have a significant impact on health.

Many fears, little data

However, these have so far been insufficiently investigated – So it is too early for speculation. In the early days of the pandemic, however, individual cases were reported in China according to which people with diseases other than Covid – 19 were not treated or did not dare to go to clinics. Combating the outbreak is “associated with high costs and casualties from China and its people,” said the World Health Organization (WHO).

When their experts traveled to China in February, however, they were unable to gather reliable information. “We don't have enough data to understand the effects of the Covid outbreak – 19 to assess patients who have other diseases, ”said a WHO spokesman on the daily mirror.

Clinics in Europe, the USA and also in Germany already report “dramatic reductions” in the admission of patients with heart attacks, the European Society of Cardiology warned in April Although the recommendations to stay at home explicitly do not refer to patients with heart attack symptoms, said their president Barbara Casadei.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Krise live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wirIhnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Siehier für Apple- und Android-Geräteherunterladen können.]

German clinics also reported fewer emergency rooms. According to the AOK Scientific Institute, there was a decrease in heart attacks and strokes by about 30 percent recognizable compared to the same month last year. In addition, 51 percent less respiratory diseases, 47 percent fewer diseases of the digestive tract, 41 percent less circulatory diseases and 29 percent less injuries and poisoning have been diagnosed.

However, a more valid database would be needed than the suspected diagnoses at the time of hospital admission, the AOK explained, as these are sometimes revised. Nevertheless, it is clear that the advice must be: “Do not delay contact with the doctor in the case of potentially life-threatening complaints, such as chest pain.” Because the declines in emergencies “do not mean that the infarctions decrease, but that the patients do not get into the fear Go clinic, ”said Karl Stangl, cardiology director of the Charité, the Tagesspiegel. “We fear that when the patients come back, the infarcts will be more severe because the damage has increased.”

In addition, due to the coronavirus pandemic, an estimated 30 Millions of planned operations have been postponed or canceled. Researchers at the University of Birmingham estimate this with the help of data from 359 clinics in 71 countries. Mainly orthopedic interventions on knee and hip joints, but also cancer surgery, in Great Britain, for example 36. 000, are affected. “Patients' condition can deteriorate and reduce their quality of life while waiting for a postponed operation,” said Aneel Bhangu, one of the researchers involved. Postponing surgery, such as cancer, can sometimes lead to death.

Psychological effects of the crisis are taking their toll

It is clear that crises can have health effects, says the German “Competence Network Public Health COVID – 19 ”- an association of professional associations – and refers to studies on previous crises such as the financial crisis of 2007. The more a country's economy was affected, the more serious the consequences. In Greece, for example, in the years 2010 to 2012 a third more people were killed than usual. In some population groups, harmful behavior such as alcohol or tobacco consumption had increased, but in some countries it had also decreased.

More about the coronavirus:

Allegedly agreement for federal and state governments: Bundesliga should be on 15. May start again, even large stores can open

Corona virus news blog: Daily death rate in the US could be around 70 percent rise, experts warn

Two long years of ups and downs: the second and third corona waves could be worse than that be first

Sew your mouthguard yourself: Instructions for a rubber band mask with a pattern

Unemployment is also associated with an average reduction in life expectancy – for example, again through more alcohol consumption or suicides. Perceived job insecurity can also have a negative impact on physical and mental health through chronic stress experiences. The pandemic can also go hand in hand with an increase in social inequality: people with health problems are often particularly affected.

The impact of the pandemic on mental health can be significant – and there are signs that suicide rates will increase, a British research group wrote in The Lancet Psychiatry “. During the flu pandemic 1918 and 1919 the suicide rates would have increased after some scientific studies – as also among seniors during the Sars outbreak in Hong Kong 2003.

Similar developments could still be prevented if prevention is strengthened. The researchers also advise restricting access to potentially fatal drugs, such as pain relievers, as they could otherwise be misused. “Irresponsible media coverage of suicides can lead to increases,” they also write.

One study too short 1700 People in South Korea who were quarantined for contact with patients with Mers lung disease also examined longer-term Consequences of forced isolation. While seven percent of people experience anxiety symptoms and 17 Percent showed feelings of anger or anger, four to six months after the quarantine this was still the case for three and six percent respectively. Mental health problems could be prevented months after isolation by providing vulnerable people with support for their mental health – and providing reliable information, food, clothing and shelter.

[Behalten Sie den Überblicküber die Corona-Entwicklung in Ihrem Berliner Kiez. In unserenTagesspiegel-Bezirksnewsletternberichten wir über die Krise und die Auswirkungen auf Ihre Nachbarschaft.Kostenlos und kompakt:leute.tagesspiegel.de]

It is important to reduce the stigma associated with infections and sometimes also quarantine – because this too can have a significant impact on mental health and behavior. The psychological effects of quarantines are significant and long-lasting, researchers from King's College in London write: “However, the psychological effects of not using quarantines and allowing the disease to spread can be worse.”

Without protective measures, HIV, tuberculosis and malaria could kill more people than Covid – 19 cause

Overall, the consequences of the pandemic can be devastating globally. Their effects could, together with existing conflict situations, lead to “famines of biblical proportions” and 300. 000 cause deaths during the day, warned the UN World Food Program. The pandemic will have a significant impact on food security and affect supply chains, researchers from Imperial College London said on Tuesday – they also advise WHO.

This recently emphasized that the lack of vaccinations and other precautionary measures against infections with HIV, tuberculosis or malaria pathogens is associated with considerable health risks – for example in African countries , where currently around 70. 000 Sars-CoV-2 infections and 2400 Deaths after Covid – 19 – disease are documented.

[Alle aktuellen Entwicklungen in Folge der Coronavirus-Pandemie finden Siehier in unserem Newsblog. Über die Entwicklungen speziell in Berlin halten wir Siean dieser Stelle auf dem Laufenden.]

According to models by the London researchers, the pandemic could result in a tenth to a third more deaths from these infectious diseases within five years: In HIV, for example, by interrupting therapy, which can lead to the outbreak of AIDS or worsening of the course in HIV-positive people.

In the case of tuberculosis, there may be delays in the diagnosis and therapy of new patients. And with malaria, problems with the distribution of protective nets impregnated with insecticides could have the greatest health impact. While in the sub-Saharan region with around 380. 000 Dead nine out of ten of the world's malaria deaths could occur through The disease estimates that hundreds of thousands more people will die, the researchers estimate: “Maintaining decisive preventive activities and health care for HIV, tuberculosis and malaria could impact Covid – 19 – Reduce pandemic considerably. ”Depending on the type of containment strategy for Sars-CoV-2, the number of indirect deaths could be significantly higher than that that are expected from the pandemic.

It is therefore crucial to optimize the strategy both for the respective country and globally. For example, if a significant number of infections are allowed in western countries with good health care so as not to restrict the economy too much, this can lead to “exports” to countries where the containment measures could result in a disproportionate number of deaths.

