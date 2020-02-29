now-the-power-struggle-begins-with-the-fans

The 29. February could change football culture in Germany forever. Because the fans of FC Bayern repeatedly insulted Dietmar Hopp, the Hoffenheim patron and multi-billionaire, the referee stopped the Bundesliga duel in the Sinsheim arena. And when he whistled it again after a 15 – minute break, the players went on strike.

Hoffenheim and Munich matched the balls to each other. Blue kicked red, red again blue. But not because it would have made no sense for Bayern to continue playing at 6-0. No, the gentlemen wanted to show solidarity with Dietmar Hopp, the attacked, the enemy image of the fan curves in the country. Now it is easy to argue whether this (undoubtedly strong) sign of the professionals was an appropriate protest or too much of a good thing. What was definitely revealed in Hoffenheim was a power struggle in its purest form: on the one hand the highly paid sports industry, apolitical and capital-friendly, on the other hand the skeptical rabble, sport-political and commercial-critical.

Because it In such a power struggle it is always about the sovereignty of interpretation, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge would like to have stepped in front of the TV cameras after the game. “That is the ugly face of football,” complained Rummenigge and immediately specified: “This is the very ugly face of Bayern Munich.”

suit wearer in the rain. Dietmar Hopp (left) and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge stand side by side. Photo: Daniel Roland / AFP

He also spoke of “people” – in this case the core of Bayern fans – who would have lost nothing in football stadiums, “nothing at all”. They want to be held accountable and act against them “with all severity”, he said in the best manner of interior minister.

But is the case as clear as Rummenigge believes? At first glance, it probably does. It offends an honorable man who, as they say, has done so much for football and the region. And it is certainly true that Dietmar Hopp does not have to put up with these insults (the worst kind). Incidentally, no one has to accept that, whether it's a multi-billionaire or a dishwasher.

What shoud that? Cologne's captain Jonas Hector stands in front of the Ultras, who show a vile poster against Hoffenheim's Dietmar Hopp. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd / dpa

It's just that a certain core clientele is acting against Hopp to denounce the system. In addition to the Hopp insults, the Bavaria embassies also included the addition: “The DFB is breaking its word.”

This meant that the DFB is back on collective penalties, most recently among Borussia fans Dortmund, who (because a small part had insulted Hopp) are not allowed to attend a BVB game in Hoffenheim for two years.

On Saturday evening when 1. FC Köln 3: 0 against Schalke 04 won, a disgraceful poster also appeared in the Cologne block. It covered the same topic. The officials and athletes, caught in a rather manageable cosmos, showed little understanding for this in Cologne. Why too? Everything in their world is about football; and what harms this business will be attacked.

The fan scenes in the country are hard seeds in the Bundesliga money mill, especially a certain core of Bayern supporters who hold up their club leaders to the mirror when they pay taxes evading or enjoying training camps in Qatar. Like Dietmar Hopp, they stand for their rights, unlike Hopp, they fight this fight quite roughly. Hardly any Bayern fan personally has anything against Hopp – but many have something against Hopp as a symbol.

Dietmar Hopp is considered a symbol in fan circles

Against a rich man who only privatized an association with the help of seemingly inexhaustible capital resources – and is now making even more money. You don't have to see it that way, but you can. It is legitimate to express this thought. When Rummenigge speaks of the “very ugly face of football” in this context, he exaggerates enormously.

The very ugly face of football shows up when buying world championships, workers when building world championship stadiums die or evade tens of millions of taxes from officials. A small part of the industry does not like the fact that more and more non-football players want to earn and earn from this wonderful sport, it is usually the part that draws attention to itself with pointed messages.

Because the Rummenigges of these If the under-age football consumer prefers, the Bundesliga will soon face an intensified power struggle between its curves and the well-paid specialist staff. Dietmar Hopp is only the trigger for a long smoldering conflict.