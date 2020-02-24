World
Now live – Union visiting Frankfurt
The Köpenicker first play towards the empty northwest curve. In the second round it goes towards your own away block.
Union could overtake the SBU
By the way, the Köpenickers would win at Frankfurt Eintracht pass by and nest in the table. Union would then have 29 points, Frankfurt continues 28.
This flyer has the active fan scene hung up by Eintracht Frankfurt in the stadium interior. Eintracht has to run for the fifth time on a Monday – in the first 14. Monday game of Bundesliga history. The fans don't like that.
Boycott of the Frankfurt fans
Wherever the loudest fans of Eintracht are it empty today. In protest against being scheduled for a Monday game, the active fan scene does not want to enter the block and does not want to create a mood. “With the picture of the empty fan curve, we want to make it clear that a red line, which we described in the first Monday game, has long been crossed for us. We are in no way ready to put a good face on the Monday game! ”, Said the Frankfurt fan scene in a letter.
Union without Schlotterbeck
Here is Union's starting XI and there are no big surprises. Keven Schlotterbeck was sick during the week and therefore had to skip some training sessions. The central defender is not even in the squad. For him Florian Hübner is in the starting line-up. Julian Ryerson replaces the blocked birthday boy Christopher Trimmel – the captain will be today 33 – on the right midfield / full-back position. Otherwise everything remains unchanged. Behind Sebastian Andersson are Marius Bülter and Yunus Malli. Sebastian Polter, who criticized coach Urs Fischer and the club management in an interview on Wednesday, is sitting on the bench. As indicated in the press conference, there are no direct sporting consequences for the striker.
If the Berliner tonight (20. 30 o'clock, live at Dazn) at Eintracht Frankfurt, Captain Christopher Trimmel will be missing. With Julian Ryerson, one of the many players from the second row could replace him.
Frankfurt fan boycott
Eintracht Frankfurt coach Adi Hütter has the upcoming fan boycott of have never experienced their own fans to this extent. “I don't remember ever having such a situation. We have to deal with this situation positively, ”said the coach on Sunday. The Frankfurt fans want to leave the general admission area empty against Union on Monday evening and also refuse to support because of the fan-unfriendly kick-off time. “We respect and accept this decision, which the entire club supports,” emphasized Hütter. Between the Europa League games against Salzburg, Hütter still has to do without his striker Bas Dost, who is struggling with adductor problems. Mijat Gacinovic, who was out in the first leg against Salzburg (4: 1) due to illness, could get fit in time. (AP)
After the comments by Urs Fischer and Christian Arbeit at the press conference, here is our summary of the Sebastian Polter case.
Union's reaction to the Polter interview
Of course, Sebastian Polter's criticism was the big one The PK and Urs Fischer as well as press spokesman Christian Arbeit had to answer some questions about the dissatisfied striker. “Of course I noticed that,” said Fischer. “Basically, I can understand when players are not satisfied – I have been a player long enough and have met in similar situations.” But he is concerned with the way. “If you go it alone and go public, I don't agree with it and I told Sebastian that too,” Fischer continued. However, since Polter had assured him that he would give everything for the team until the end, the issue was settled for him. He continues to make personal decisions only on the basis of sporting criteria and “these will never be decisions of a personal nature”.
Work added from a club perspective that, of course, concluded employment contracts would have to be observed. How it will be dealt with if certain clauses are violated – and this certainly includes an interview not approved by the association – but remain internal. “We will never discuss this in public. Discretion is also a quality, “said Work.
We have a goal and that is called relegation. Everybody needs it for that. In the end, we only reach the goal as a team, so personal feelings are at the bottom.
Urs Fischer
For the game in Frankfurt on Monday there is a missing Christopher Trimmel further Akaki Gogia (advanced training) and Joshua Mees (muscle injury). Manuel Schmiedebach will also not be available due to muscular problems. Questionable are Keven Schlotterbeck, who suffered from poor health for two days, and Sheraldo Becker (muscular problems). After missing Michael Parensen against Leverkusen, he was able to train with the team on Saturday without complaints. Should Schlotterbeck fail, Parensen or Florian Hübner would be the first replacement candidates. For Trimmel Julian Ryerson will probably be in the starting line-up. “There is a great possibility,” said Urs Fischer with a smile.
The unusual game date on Monday also ensures an unusual date for the press conference. Urs Fischer comments on Saturday 12. 30 o'clock, it's the first official press appointment since Sebastian Polter's explosive interview. In addition to questions about the personnel situation and opponents Eintracht Frankfurt, the striker's criticism will certainly also be addressed. As you know Fischer, I don't expect a big outburst of anger à la Giovanni Trapattoni. Ultimately, the Swiss will probably settle the matter internally. It gets interesting anyway. The most important statements of the PK are then here in the blog.
The frustration interview with Sebastian Polter's announcement of farewell is the preliminary low point of a long romantic relationship. Here is a summary.
Sebastian Polter hands out against Union
Sebastian Polter's interview in The “Morgenpost” not only contains his announcement that he will leave Union in the summer, but also a lot of frustration, disappointment and criticism. It was well known that the striker is not satisfied with his time in action and is understandable. How openly he complains of a lack of appreciation is astonishing. He was not a player who “defined himself to only play the last minutes” and “imagined everything other than these measly minutes”. In addition, he misses a “fair chance”, by which he means “to get the operating time that the competitor gets over two or three games”. He tears himself up for the club, says Polter, but: “The fans are currently the only department in the club who appreciate that.”
This offer of conversation is only an alibi after I had been advised to change clubs in the summer.
Sebastian Polter in the “Morgenpost” interview