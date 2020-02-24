Now live – Union visiting Frankfurt

Union's reaction to the Polter interview

Of course, Sebastian Polter's criticism was the big one The PK and Urs Fischer as well as press spokesman Christian Arbeit had to answer some questions about the dissatisfied striker. “Of course I noticed that,” said Fischer. “Basically, I can understand when players are not satisfied – I have been a player long enough and have met in similar situations.” But he is concerned with the way. “If you go it alone and go public, I don't agree with it and I told Sebastian that too,” Fischer continued. However, since Polter had assured him that he would give everything for the team until the end, the issue was settled for him. He continues to make personal decisions only on the basis of sporting criteria and “these will never be decisions of a personal nature”.

Work added from a club perspective that, of course, concluded employment contracts would have to be observed. How it will be dealt with if certain clauses are violated – and this certainly includes an interview not approved by the association – but remain internal. “We will never discuss this in public. Discretion is also a quality, “said Work.