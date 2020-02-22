now-italy-has-its-wuhan-too

Developments in Japan: Government wants to test flu drugs – 970 Passengers from cruise ship now on board, at least two were positive



Japan is considering using flu drugs to treat patients with the new coronavirus. “We will do everything we can,” said the Japanese Minister of Health Katsunobu Kato quoted on Saturday by local media. We are talking about the Avigan agent from the Japanese company Fujifilm, which is used against influenza. It was heard from other countries that some means could be useful, said Kato. He also announced that his government would shortly be explaining its policy on dealing with the Sars-CoV-2 virus. There had been doubts about this.

So far are round in Japan 750 cases of the pathogen confirmed , including children, although with 634 Most of the cases are passengers and crew members of the cruise ship “Diamond Princess”. The ship had been in quarantine for two weeks until Wednesday. The 970 negatively tested passengers are now on board. Japan's government allowed their compatriots to go home using public transportation, what experts consider problematic . Japan should do it like other countries, which quarantine passengers after returning home, it was said.

Because if you have tested negative in Japan, you can obviously carry the virus later, such as the case of two travelers of the “Diamond Princess” from Australia showed. They were diagnosed with the virus after they returned home – although they had tested negative before leaving the cruise ship .

Kentaro Iwata, an infectious disease expert at Kobe University, spoke of after a short stay on the quarantine ship ) “Chaotic” scenes. There was no sufficient separation between infected and non-infected zones on board at the time , he had explained in YouTube videos. Shortly thereafter, he deleted the videos again, since the situation on board had improved, as he said. The government had rejected criticism of its quarantine measure.

More as 100 Passengers on the ship who tested negative but had close contact with infected people on board should also get out of the boat on Saturday and go to a quarantine facility are brought ashore. The Japanese government had originally planned to keep them on board for the time being. Also round 1000 Crew members stay on the cruise ship in Yokohama for the time being. (AP)