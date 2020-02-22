Science
Now Italy has its Wuhan too
The Italian Wuhan is just an hour from Milan
Center of spread of the corona virus is the city of Codogno. It is also known as the Italian Wuhan. In the 16. 00 0-inhabitant city and in other, smaller communities the schools were closed for a week. Local establishments are also affected by the closure.
Probably the first infected person in Codogno, i.e. patient number 1, is currently being treated in a local hospital and, according to media reports, is being artificially ventilated. It is a 38 – year-old man.
Disturbing: The man was sent home a few days after an initial examination. Before that he had run a marathon and had a lively social life. How far the virus has spread in the region is so far unclear. Officially is from 15 Infected in the small town talk.
Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte meanwhile assures that everything is “under control”.
On Saturday six German passengers of the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” landed in Tegel. Now the people 14 for days.
Passenger of the Diamond Princess subsequently tested positive
In Japan, a passenger on the cruise ship “Diamond Princess ”was subsequently diagnosed with the Sars-CoV-2 virus. The Japanese television channel NHK reported late Saturday evening. The government in Tokyo had over 60 -year-old woman allowed to leave the ship after the two-week quarantine ended, along with hundreds of other negatively tested passengers on Wednesday. They were allowed to go home by public transport. This decision had been misunderstood by experts.
Germany and other countries, on the other hand, quarantined their compatriots after returning home. The Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato had to admit on Saturday evening that his ministry at 23 passengers had missed before disembarking carry out the necessary virus tests. He regrets the “mistake”, Kato was quoted by the Japanese media. One would ensure that such a mistake does not repeat itself. (Tsp, dpa)
Communion only by hand
Because of the corona virus, two Italian dioceses have first Measures to reduce the risk of infection . Thus, the Archdiocese of Milan decreed that communion should only be received on hand and no longer directly with the mouth . In the diocese of Lodi, southeast of Milan, public services can no longer take place in ten places because the state authorities have imposed a kind of curfew as a precaution, Bishop Maurizio Malvestiti wrote on the diocese's website. (CBA)
Codogno now looks like a ghost town
The New York Times
Two corona deaths in Italy
In Italy within two hours two people died of the new corona virus. The Ansa news agency reported on Saturday, citing insiders, to the health authorities that a woman in Lombardy had succumbed to the infection.
A few hours earlier Health Minister Roberto Speranza had confirmed that there was a 78 – year old man in Veneto due to infection with the new virus Covid – 19 died.
In Veneto, the authorities reported two cases of illness, in neighboring Lombardy 15 Cases. None of these infected had traveled to China, where the virus broke out. In total, so far in Italy 30 Infection cases reported.
In the small town Vo 'Euganeo, in which the deceased 78) year-old patient lived, strict measures have been taken to prevent the spread of the virus, said the President of Veneto, Luca Zaia.
How the people got infected there is unclear. There was no contact with the infected in Lombardy. There the authorities, the first known patient, declared a 38 – year-old from Lodi, became ill after meeting a friend who had recently traveled to China.
This friend has been tested negative for the virus since then. The doctors were now examining whether the China traveler had carried the virus and was recovering without showing any symptoms at all.
Schools and a large part of the shops became temporary in ten municipalities in Lombardy closed and residents called to stay at home.
Major events such as church services, carnivals or sports events were forbidden. Similar measures have also been prepared in Veneto that should prevent possible spread of the virus. (Reuters, dpa)
incubation period may be significantly longer than expected
Off Hubei the provincial government reported the case of a 70 – year old who got infected with the virus, but only after 27 Days showed first symptoms . This could mean that the time from infection to onset of the disease is considerably longer than the previously assumed 14 days. The man was on 24. He drove back to Shennongjia in the northwest of the province in January by car from Ezhou in eastern Hubei, where he had had close contact with his infected sister. Only on 20. February he got a fever. A day later, the man had tested positive for the corona virus, the provincial government said.
Not only the possibility of a longer incubation period, but also the now wide spread beyond China's borders nourishes the fear of a pandemic . In South Korea the authorities reported 142 New infections . In total so far 346 cases known. About half of the newly infected people had attended a service in a church in Daegu. So far, two people have died in South Korea as a result of the virus infection. (Reuters)
142 new infections in South Korea confirmed
Developments in Japan: Government wants to test flu drugs – 970 Passengers from cruise ship now on board, at least two were positive
Japan is considering using flu drugs to treat patients with the new coronavirus. “We will do everything we can,” said the Japanese Minister of Health Katsunobu Kato quoted on Saturday by local media. We are talking about the Avigan agent from the Japanese company Fujifilm, which is used against influenza. It was heard from other countries that some means could be useful, said Kato. He also announced that his government would shortly be explaining its policy on dealing with the Sars-CoV-2 virus. There had been doubts about this.
So far are round in Japan 750 cases of the pathogen confirmed , including children, although with 634 Most of the cases are passengers and crew members of the cruise ship “Diamond Princess”. The ship had been in quarantine for two weeks until Wednesday. The 970 negatively tested passengers are now on board. Japan's government allowed their compatriots to go home using public transportation, what experts consider problematic . Japan should do it like other countries, which quarantine passengers after returning home, it was said.
Because if you have tested negative in Japan, you can obviously carry the virus later, such as the case of two travelers of the “Diamond Princess” from Australia showed. They were diagnosed with the virus after they returned home – although they had tested negative before leaving the cruise ship .
Kentaro Iwata, an infectious disease expert at Kobe University, spoke of after a short stay on the quarantine ship ) “Chaotic” scenes. There was no sufficient separation between infected and non-infected zones on board at the time , he had explained in YouTube videos. Shortly thereafter, he deleted the videos again, since the situation on board had improved, as he said. The government had rejected criticism of its quarantine measure.
More as 100 Passengers on the ship who tested negative but had close contact with infected people on board should also get out of the boat on Saturday and go to a quarantine facility are brought ashore. The Japanese government had originally planned to keep them on board for the time being. Also round 1000 Crew members stay on the cruise ship in Yokohama for the time being. (AP)
Germans from cruise ship “Diamond Princess” arrived in Berlin-Tegel
After the end of the quarantine on the “Diamond Princess” there are six German passengers of the cruise ship arrived in Germany . The crisis response center of the Federal Foreign Office announced on Saturday morning in the online service Twitter that German citizens and their relatives had arrived at Berlin-Tegel Airport . They were flown out of Japan on an Italian plane on Friday.
The lying off the Japanese coast “ Diamond Princess ”was quarantined on February 5 for cases of the novel corona virus . The two-week quarantine period ended on Wednesday. Round 500 People with whom the virus was not detected and who had no close contact with infected people were allowed to leave the ship . Several of the originally negatively tested ex-passengers turned out to be infected afterwards. (AFP)
First European in Italy died of coronavirus
In Italy the first European died of coronavirus. The victim is a 78 -year-old Italian who had previously tested positive for the virus, said Italy's Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Friday. The minister further explained that the man was treated for another illness about ten days ago in a hospital in the Veneto region in northern Italy. A death had already been reported in France a few days ago. However, this was a tourist from China. (AFP)
Italian cities close schools and authorities
Out of fear of further spread of the new corona virus at least ten northern Italian cities the immediate Closure of schools, authorities and other public buildings ordered. Grocery stores, bars, discos and sports centers in the affected areas should also be closed for at least a week, Italy's Minister of Health Roberto Speranza said after a crisis meeting that had been called up for more than a dozen new cases of infection in northern Italy.
14 people were in and according to the authorities in Lombardy around the small town Codogno tested positive for the virus , Everyone had apparently visited the same bar beforehand and had contact with the same people. In the affected areas in Lombardy, the authorities called 50. 00 0 people not to leave their houses if possible. Two other cases have been confirmed in the Veneto region by local authorities.
The Mayor of the Lombard city of Codogno had previously ordered that all public buildings of the 15. 00 0-resident-town closed for a period of up to five days should stay. Several positive corona virus tests in the community “created an alarm,” said Francesco Passerini.
Covid's lung disease – 19 according to local authorities, among other things, one 38 – year old man in Codogno who is now being treated in an intensive care unit. In addition, his pregnant wife and a friend of the patient were infected. (AFP)
WHO raises alarm
Im Fighting the new corona virus have new ones Foci of infection in and outside of China the World Health Organization WHO alarmed. WHO boss Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on Friday , the “Time window” to contain the epidemic is closing. Before there were new ones Foci of infection reported from both China and several other countries Service. Four people in Iran have already died of the lung disease Covid – 19.
“We are still in a phase where containment is possible is, “said Ghebreyesus.” But the time window is closing more and more. “If the world doesn't go “hard” against the virus now, it'll face you “serious problem”.
The Chinese authorities admitted that there are in several prisons across the country more than 500 infected give. 230 Infections were found only in the women's prison in Wuhan, the epicenter of the Epidemic, registered. In addition to the Hubei province, there are also eastern ones Shandong and Zhejiang provinces with coronavirus cases. Also kicked in the Beijing Fuxing Hospital, new infections accumulated.
in China Head of state Xi Jinping said at a Politburo meeting, the culmination of the Epidemic “had not yet come”, especially the situation in Hubei was still “dark and complicated” . In Hubei, the causative agent was in December Respiratory disease Covid – 19 was first detected in humans. In Mainland China has so far been around according to the authorities 75. 00 0 people with the virus, more than 2200 from them died. (AFP)
Celebrated doctor in Wuhan dies of coronavirus
The 29 year old doctor Peng Yinhua from Wuhan has died from a coronavirus infection. The newspaper “China Daily” reports. Peng, who works at First People's Hospital, was celebrated in the media for his efforts. He had postponed his wedding to devote himself to fighting the virus. (Tsp)
Training of volunteers for Olympia in Tokyo postponed
Training of volunteers for the Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo have been suspended due to the corona virus. The organizing committee announced that the training unit scheduled for Saturday would be postponed. The volunteers have been preparing for their work at the summer games since October.
The organizers reiterated in the message that despite the dangers of spreading the Sars-CoV-2 virus no considerations give, “Cancel the games” . The postponement of the training had no influence on the preparation. (AP)
Two more dead in Iran
According to the Ministry of Health, there are in Iran two more Covid – 19 – patient died. “In the last few days there have been positive test results with 13 another coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 patients and unfortunately two of them have died in the meantime, ”tweeted Ministry spokesman Kianusch Dschahnpur.
Of the 13 Four patients come from the capital Tehran, seven en from the city of Qom and four from the Gilan province on the Caspian Sea in Northern Iran , the spokesman said. The spokesman did not give any further details about the two dead and the patients.
Already on Wednesday there were two patients in Qom with the lung disease Covid caused by the virus – 19 died. It is said to be two older men who were brought to the hospital with breathing problems earlier this week. Both were found to have Sars-CoV-2. It is still unclear where the infections came from. According to the local authorities, those affected have not been abroad recently and have even been outside their hometown of Qom. They also had no contact with Chinese tourists. Both are said to have had pre-existing conditions: they were victims of chemical weapons, it was said, during the Iran-Iraq war. (AP)
Lebanon reports first case – woman came from Iran
in Lebanon authorities report the first Corona case. It is a 45 year old woman who came to Lebanon on Thursday with a passenger flight from Iranian Qom. The woman was quarantined in a Beirut hospital. According to the Minister of Health, there are also two suspected cases. (Reuters)
Economy in the euro area not yet affected
The coronavirus epidemic in China in February initially did not affect the economy in the euro – Space struck. The purchasing manager index for the monetary union , industry and Service provider summarizes, surprisingly climbed by 0.3 on 51 , 6 points. That comes from the monthly survey of the institute IHS Markit under around 4000 companies. The barometer thus remained above the growth threshold of 50 counters. economists interviewed by Reuters had a decline to 51, 0 points expected . “The economy in the euro zone picked up somewhat in February, although many companies were disturbed by the corona virus in various ways,” said Markit chief economist Chris Williamson.
In Germany, the purchasing manager index fell minimally by 0.1 51, 1 points. Despite the virus crisis, German industry slowed down: Here the barometer rose surprisingly by 2.5 47, 8 points , Economists, on the other hand, had expected a decline. (Reuters)
So far, the faults in production due to delivery problems have been fairly limited. But we are only at the beginning of a story that could take longer.
Economist Phil Smith on effects on the German economy
15 Returnees from China landed in Stuttgart
In Stuttgart are 15 other Germans from the area particularly affected by the coronavirus in China arrived. The plane landed at Stuttgart Airport in the afternoon, as a spokeswoman for the State Social Ministry said. The returnees were therefore immediately medically examined and should be isolated in a hotel in Kirchheim unter Teck near Stuttgart. (AFP)
World Health Organization lacks money
With Ebola in the Congo and the new one, currently especially in China circulating lung disease Covid – 19 has the World Health Organization (WHO) for the first time to deal with two health emergencies of international scope at the same time . She urgently needs money for both of them, but the funds flow only sparingly, as she announced in Geneva. In the case of the Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2, the Covid – 19, the WHO therefore needs 625 Million euros.
This is supposed to help countries with weak health systems supported so that they are armed in the event of an outbreak. By April there should be almost 57 Million euros are used, but so far only 1.1 million euros, two percent of the total, have been received by the WHO accounts , as the organization announced. The money comes from Ireland, Slovakia and from a UN-owned pot. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Canada, the Czech Republic, Japan, Norway and Great Britain would have promised money.
WHO boss Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus repeatedly stresses that it is much cheaper is to invest in prevention and preparation now than later with the Consequences of spreading the virus to live.
For the fight against Ebola the need from January to June was according to WHO data 77 Million Euros. Of which were still missing 37 Millions. (AP)