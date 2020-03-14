now-is-the-time-to-end-gigantism

The European Football Championship 2020 is on the brink. First of all for scheduling reasons: Because most of the major leagues in Europe have decided to suspend their game operations, it will not be possible to cope with the national fixtures and also the European Championship.

Even the European club competitions, Champions League and Europe League, will have to believe in it, they are subordinate to the national championships. This also applies to the European Championships for sporting reasons. Because the abundant league games to be caught up in April and May no longer allow the players appointed to the national teams to be reasonably prepared, they will simply be drained. And prone to injury.

Self-restriction is the result

A second, forward-looking aspect is added: The upcoming EM is to be held in twelve different countries . This idea, regardless of who was born – it is not a matter of personal blame – but nodded off by all associations, was out of date right from the start.

But how out of date it is now becoming clear come to light. It is high time to realize that you cannot rush thousands of players, officials and fans all over Europe. That the gigantism of the “more and more” – more and more participating countries, more and more venues, more and more spectators – must come to an end.

Not everything that is technically, organizationally, financially feasible is desirable or is justifiable. The current coronavirus crisis must lead to very serious reflection, in addition to the almost certain cancellation of the European Championship. And as a result, self-limitation. The time has come.