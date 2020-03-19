…-now-corona-too

You cannot be blamed for a lack of ingenuity. In South Africa's business metropolis of Johannesburg, gangsters are currently going door-to-door, claiming to be falsely documents as employees of the central bank and asking residents to hand over their cash. The banknotes claim that the banknotes were infected by the corona virus and would be returned, for security reasons they leave a fake receipt behind.

The South African villains are at best surpassed by Kenyan colleagues who sell the wrong test sets for the corona virus in Nairobi: The police have now arrested ten of them. And in Zimbabwe, Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri says the corona pandemic is “God's punishment for states that have imposed sanctions on us.” Gangsters benefit. The numbers are still with a total of good 600 infected in 33 the 55 Countries of the continent comparatively harmless – but experts expect that the fever curve in Africa will increase much more rapidly than in medically better equipped regions of the world.

As the most affected country south of the Sahara, South Africa is currently experiencing the most threatening increase with up to 50 infected people every day: around today 120 the number of infected people could have reached 4000 by the end of the month, statisticians predict. “And once the virus has found its way into the slums,” predicts health economist Susan Cleary from Cape Town: “Then there will be a disaster.”

In an unexpectedly drastic step, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa On Sunday the state of emergency was imposed on the country and a ban on entry for visitors from high-risk countries such as China and Italy but also Germany, the British Kingdom and the USA was pronounced.

Many countries are dependent on tourism

All schools and universities were closed for the first time until after Easter, meetings of more than 100 people forbidden. The South Africans can still move freely in their own country: However, all unnecessary trips are discouraged. Many African countries have issued similar travel restrictions: Kenya, where seven cases have been registered, prohibits anyone from entering a country infected with the Corona virus – meanwhile 183 countries in the world.

Nations like Cameroon (10 infected) and Mauritania (1 infected) quickly closed their airports, and Rwanda's government distributed countless sinks Disinfectants in the capital Kigali. Above all, experts are nervous that the virus has already reached state ruins such as Somalia, the Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of the Congo: There is no longer any question of state health care there. In South Sudan, there are only 24 beds in isolation stations nationwide, and a measles epidemic is currently raging in the Congo, which is already far more than 6000 Has claimed human lives.

Economic experts are already predicting that the continent will halve its economic growth forecast to 3.4 percent. Countries that depend on tourism, such as Kenya, South Africa, Namibia or the Seychelles, will be hit much harder. The most populous African country, Nigeria, will face a loss of income of 19 billion dollars, and all African airlines will be estimated by the Australian Center for Aviation ”to be bankrupt in two months. No wonder that Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta called for a “national day of prayer” for Saturday: “We have learned,” he says, “that God can give us the necessary hope and strength in times that seem insurmountable”