Nouri definitely no longer a Hertha trainer from summer
Who follows Nouri?
It is known that Hertha is in talks with Niko Kovac. The former Bayern coach would be the ideal solution. But the management of the club has already dealt with Bruno Labbadia.
Preetz confirms coach change
Hertha BSC will part with Alexander Nouri as head coach after the end of this season. Manager Michael Preetz confirmed this in a podcast of the “Bild” newspaper. The sports director of the Berlin Bundesliga soccer team wanted to keep to himself what aspects would play a role in filling the post in the next few days and weeks.
This is the situation with Hertha
After the first corona virus case at Hertha, the team is now 14 days in quarantine. The details in the text by Stefan Hermanns.
Daily mirror | Stefan Hermanns
Hertha players tested positive for Corona
Now Hertha BSC has got it too. The first player in the professional team tested positive for the Corona virus. The club did not disclose who it was. The training is suspended for now. All players as well as the coaching and function team must be 14 Days in domestic quarantine.
“The player complained about the usual symptoms and we immediately separated him from the group”, Herthas team doctor Ulrich Schleicher is quoted in a press release from the Berlin Bundesliga club. “A test then produced a positive result for the virus. All players in our squad now have to stay at home for the next two weeks, which also excludes an individual training plan away from home, and we will now see whether there are any more cases because the return to team training depends on this. ”
“With such a rapid development in the number of cases It was foreseeable that sooner or later the virus would also reach the team, ”said Hertha's managing director Michael Preetz. “The most important thing is that everyone now adheres to the rules. We now have to accept the situation as it is. When the team can stand together on the pitch is still open. Until then, the boys can only carry out a daily stabilization program at home, which our athletic trainers have given them. “
Preetz: Corona Working Group
Hertha BSC wants to estimate, among other things, the financial consequences for the Berlin soccer Bundesliga club due to the coronavirus crisis in a working group. “Like everyone else, we are hit very hard by failures and of course we have to answer what that means for employees and players,” said Managing Director Michael Preetz in the rbb podcast “Capital Derby”.
In the Bundesliga, the game is suspended until at least April 2, in Berlin, according to a Senate resolution, until 19. April no football will be played. Was that originally for the 21. City derby scheduled for March 1 with 1. FC Union would be lost, the loss of revenue of this game would “of course hit the club as hard as no comparable game in the season,” said Preetz. “This is a loss of revenue that is definitely in the seven-digit range. The second issue is the loss of TV money. That would hit the clubs much bigger. ”
Hertha professionals should resume training on Tuesday. According to the Berlin Senate, the association has received an exceptional permit for the professional team to carry out training on Schenckendorffplatz.
With 44 years –
Marcelinho leaves the square
To 29 Years in professional football Marcelinho has ended his career. He officially played his last game today 44 -Years on Sunday for Desportiva Perilima in the regional championship of the Brazilian state of Paraiba against CSP Joao Pessoa. The dangerous playmaker had already started his new job as assistant coach of Perilima last week. For Hertha Marcelinho was between 2001 and 2006 in 205 Bundesliga games accumulated and scored 77 Gates. After a stopover in Turkey at Trabzonspor, the number 10 back to the German House of Lords and laid for VfL Wolfsburg 57 Games and 14 Gates to. Overall, the Brazilian played at over 20 clubs and wore the national team's jersey six times. (dpa)
Bundesliga clubs threaten to lose 750 Million Euros
The professional clubs would have to reckon with an economic loss of around three quarters of a billion euros in the event of a complete cancellation of the current Bundesliga season. This sum was confirmed to the German press agency from league circles. There is therefore no insurance cover for the clubs, for example for lost TV revenue. If the season could not be ended due to the corona virus crisis, the loss of television funds for the last nine game days would result in a loss of revenue of around 370 million euros. “These are private contractual agreements that are understandably not intended for the public,” said the main contract partner Sky. Further economic damage would result from lost sponsorship money and missing entry fees. For Monday the German Football League has a general meeting of 36 Professional clubs convened to advise on how to proceed. The discussed introduction of an aid fund is viewed with skepticism in league circles. (dpa )
So it goes on at Hertha
The professionals from Hertha BSC will not gather for training until Tuesday. The other departments of the association also restrict operations. More on the measures in the text by Stefan Hermanns.
Daily mirror | Stefan Hermanns
Hertha was already on the way to the airport
Hertha BSC was about to leave for an away game at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. The team was already on the way to the airport, but was informed early enough. This is how the club wrote it on its website.
Even if the notification for the relocation came at short notice, the decision is still understandable. Provided that the league follows the recommendation of the Presidium on Monday, we now have a few weeks to observe the developments regarding the virus and then re-evaluate the situation.
Michael Preetz
Money before health?
The DFL made a decision very late to cancel. The main reason behind the hesitation was financial considerations. The backgrounds:
Daily mirror | Katrin Schulze
Active fan scene cancels derby meeting point
The Förderkreis Ostkurve, the umbrella organization of the active fan scene of Hertha BSC, has announced that there will be no central meeting point for Hertha fans on the day of the derby. The original plan envisaged that interested Herthan people from 12. 30 meet at Breitscheidplatz. There will also be no alternative program. The accumulation of large crowds should be avoided.
Press conference ended
The PK has ended. One thing is clear: the developments and the ghost games don't just hit Hertha hard. Nobody knows at the moment how to proceed. The upcoming match day is now to take place according to Michael Preetz's stand. But: It can look very different again in a few hours.
Financial damage from ghost games?
“It has some challenges for us and it hits us at the worst possible time, no question. It is the most important game of the season. It hits us financially on several levels, that is Sure. It's not just about the audience revenue, but also about service providers and suppliers, “says Michael Preetz.
No Hertha fans in Hoffenheim
“We are in contact with the active fan scene. We have no evidence that Hertha fans will travel to Hoffenheim with us,” says Michael Preetz.
All-clear for Matheus Cunha
“The injury in training is probably not that bad. We are optimistic about it,” says Alexander Nouri about Cunha, who injured himself slightly during the training while cheering.
Normal training possible?
“Obviously this is an issue, as with all people. As far as training is concerned, it still has no effect.”
National players will not be turned off
“It makes no sense to send the players back and forth across Europe and other continents. I cannot imagine that the international matches will take place regularly,” says Michael Preetz.
Meeting of the team with fans
“We have a bouquet of topics for the derby. We still have a lot to think about. Today we have no answers as to what the meeting would mean for fan groups, for example,” says Michael Preetz.