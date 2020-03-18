nouri-definitely-no-longer-a-hertha-trainer-from-summer

Now Hertha BSC has got it too. The first player in the professional team tested positive for the Corona virus. The club did not disclose who it was. The training is suspended for now. All players as well as the coaching and function team must be 14 Days in domestic quarantine.

“The player complained about the usual symptoms and we immediately separated him from the group”, Herthas team doctor Ulrich Schleicher is quoted in a press release from the Berlin Bundesliga club. “A test then produced a positive result for the virus. All players in our squad now have to stay at home for the next two weeks, which also excludes an individual training plan away from home, and we will now see whether there are any more cases because the return to team training depends on this. ”

“With such a rapid development in the number of cases It was foreseeable that sooner or later the virus would also reach the team, ”said Hertha's managing director Michael Preetz. “The most important thing is that everyone now adheres to the rules. We now have to accept the situation as it is. When the team can stand together on the pitch is still open. Until then, the boys can only carry out a daily stabilization program at home, which our athletic trainers have given them. “