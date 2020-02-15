Science
“Not enough money to fight epidemic”
WHO: Too little investment in preparation
The World Health Organization (WHO) has criticized the international community's handling of the coronavirus . “Billions” would be spent on fighting terrorism, but too little would be invested to be prepared for the risk of a virus outbreak, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference. “This is dangerously short-sighted,” said Tedros.
He criticized the fact that the financing of countermeasures by the international community is only starting “slowly”. He called for international preparations for the epidemic to be stepped up. (AFP)
China's Foreign Minister rejects allegations of the spread of the corona virus.
China returnees in Germersheim before the end of the quarantine
After about two weeks the quarantine for the over 100 China returnees in a Bundeswehr barracks in the Palatinate Germersheim ends.
First of all, the results of further tests for the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 are expected for Sunday. If these are as expected and, as in the previous three tests, are negative, a final medical examination is planned.
Then it is decided whether the quarantine is lifted. In the event a bus transport is organized that the accommodated can use.
122 German citizens and family members had flown from Wuhan to Frankfurt am Main and were taken to the barracks in Germersheim on February 1st.
In addition to the returnees also 22 Helpers of the German Red Cross spent the past few days in the barracks. (AP)
Quarantine in Köpenick: Every family now with its own toilet
The German Red Cross (DRK ) has the supply of 20 Returnees from China improved in Berlin quarantine, according to their own statements.
Every family, individual and couple now have their own toilet, said DRK spokesman Dieter Schütz on Saturday.
For this purpose, nine additional toilets were set up in the courtyard on Friday evening. “The mood is much more relaxed than in the first few days.”
The 16 Adults and four children have been isolated since last Sunday in a converted administration building in Berlin-Köpenick. There are also containers with showers and toilets in the yard.
Previously, the people had been in Wuhan. The results of two tests on the virus to date have been negative. (AP)
“How bad is it really?” Corona virus is also the subject of the world's largest science conference
“First of all, I wanted to talk a little bit about a very special topic, and this is this new corona virus,” said Bill Gates speaking to participants at the conference of the world's largest scientific association AAAS (American Association for the Advancement of Science). “It presents us with a huge challenge.” Actually, the Microsoft founder had one for the conference, which is taking place this time in his hometown Seattle Lecture about the conference motto “Envisioning Tomorrow's Earth” (in German, for example: Imagine what the earth will look like tomorrow) is prepared – but the corona virus also lets him reschedule.
The novel lung disease could possibly put the world in a “very bad situation”, Gates fears – especially if it turns out to countries with weaker health systems. “There is a lot we do not know about this epidemic, but there is also a lot we know that shows that it could become very dramatic – especially if it spreads in areas like southern Africa or southern Asia. ”With his foundation, Gates has around 100 million dollars (about 92 million euros) to combat the epidemic and develop a vaccine
To 186. The AAAS conference will take place this year, round 10 00 0 participants have arrived – but above all there is uncertainty and concern about the new corona virus. “A very large delegation from China had registered t,” says Margaret Hamburg, who chairs the board of the scientific association. “ But they had to cancel again”.
In the short term, experts were invited and new discussions started. “ This is one of the most threatening outbreaks of illness that I have observed in my entire career”, says Scott Dowell, who works at the Gates Foundation and has been dealing with infectious diseases for decades, and the most important question that needs to be clarified now is how violent is is this thing really? “. The extent and number of cases is still not known in sufficient detail to make precise statements about the mortality rate.” From what we are doing now see, the mortality rate would be very high, but we hope that a large number of mild cases are still missing in the statistics. ”
Trevor Bedford, researcher at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, employs ch with decoding the genome of the virus. Bedford rejects rumors of human effects on the virus. “We see no evidence of genetic engineering here.”
But at least a positive aspect brought the spread of the virus with it , says Bedford: Researchers all over the world support each other via the Internet and published their findings extremely quickly. “It has completely changed the way scientists communicate with each other. Researchers all over the world have come together and have virtually allied themselves – and I observe this with a lot of humility and thanks. ”(Dpa)
WHO chief hopes for solidarity instead of stigmatization in the fight against the coronavirus
Stephan-Andreas Casdorff listened to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the WHO:
Yesterday in Kinshasa, where it was about Ebola, today in Munich at the security conference, where the corona virus is an issue. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , since the middle 2017 WHO General Secretary, is always in the right place ,
Ebola, these are 18 months, almost 2249 victim, up to 120 Cases per week – and the numbers show: insecurity does not help against illness.
What does that say when applied to the corona virus:
505 cases worldwide, 660. 00 0 cases in China not seeing an end?
Tedros exhorts to apply the lessons from epidemics, past pandemics. Urgent. Teaching like that: Without peace, there is no health – just as vice versa, illness creates strife. Keeping peace is therefore a requirement, peace in the sense of solidarity. Especially now with China.
What is being done there is encouraging, says the WHO boss. But what worries him: a pandemic can be politically and economically fatal. Therefore, the world should be prepared, should take precautions, should prevent fake news, rumors. The WHO tries to do this together with the social networks everywhere.
Tedros' terms are catchy. Alarm without panic, solidarity instead of stigmatization, a holistic approach. China has given the world time, the Secretary General knows. Only who knows how much? It's a worrying question when it comes to security. It spreads here in Munich. Not epidemic, but not insidious either.
How WHO chief Tedros fights the coronavirus
Two Germans infected on a cruise ship in Japan
Among the people infected with the new corona virus on board the cruise ship in Japan are two German citizens. This was announced by the German Embassy in Tokyo late Saturday evening (local time). In the meantime, the number of passengers and crew members tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus has increased from the “Diamond Princess” quarantined in Yokohama 285 . Those affected will be taken to local hospitals.
According to the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, all passengers should be tested by Monday, so that the results will be available by Wednesday at the latest. Until then, the quarantine imposed on the ship applies.
Negatively tested passengers should be able to leave the ship from Wednesday, the ministry said. However, each passenger had to go through a health check beforehand. The quarantine period will be extended for those passengers who have had close contact with infected people, said the German Embassy. (AP)
China wants to set up an emergency system against epidemics
China wants a nationwide in the fight against the new corona virus Set up the supply and procurement system for emergency care. The state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing statements by President Xi Jinping . An emergency system to combat epidemics should also be set up. (Reuters)
China considers coronavirus epidemic controllable
Clear announcements from China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference on the coronavirus: “The epidemic is controllable.” The mortality rate is currently 2, 29 Percent. On the whole, this shows that the disease is curable. He kept blanket criticism against himself that one was doing everything possible. “Tomorrow is approaching and we see the light.” 130 Heads of state or government would have embassies of support. “Bayern Munich also sent its best regards,” said Wang Yi. “We will remember any support.” (Georg Ismar)
US citizens are brought by cruise ship to Japan
The US wants to fetch its compatriots from a cruise ship that was killed in the US due to a coronavirus outbreak Japanese port of Yokohama is quarantined. As the US embassy announced in Tokyo on Saturday, US citizens should be brought back directly to their country by chartered plane. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, there are around 380 Americans with their families on the “Diamond Princess”.
The Japanese Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that for others 67 People on board the ship got an infection was found with the new coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 . The number of confirmed cases rose to 285. Those affected are taken to local hospitals.
The quarantine for the ship is valid until at least 19. February. In total there are around 3600 Travelers and crew members on the “Diamond Princess”. According to the German embassy in Tokyo, ten German citizens are among the passengers on board.
The plane to return the US citizens will arrive on Sunday, the embassy said. Before departure, the passengers would be tested for symptoms. Those who could not fly were taken care of in Japan. In the United States, the passengers are then quarantined for two weeks, it was said. (AP)
Since today stricter entry rules in Bavaria and Hesse
air travelers According to the Federal Ministry of Health, China will now be asked even more closely about possible contact with coronavirus after its arrival in Bavaria and Hesse. “When entering China, we need to know who was in contact with infected patients and who comes from infected areas. This enables specific tests at the airport,” said Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn. Specifically, air travelers from China would be asked as of today whether they had contact with virus-infected people or were in the infection area. There are currently direct flights China only to Bavaria and Hesse. (Reuters)
China sends old banknotes in quarantine
in the fight against Further spread of the corona virus, China's banks are now also sending old banknotes into quarantine: As the central bank's deputy head, Fan Yifei, announced on Saturday that the banks are currently disinfecting all used banknotes, and then sealing them and store them for seven to 14 days one – depending on the severity of the outbreak in your respective province. Only then would they come back into circulation.
According to the deputy central bank governor, all banks are currently held, their customers if possible, only to supply them with new banknotes. In the most severely affected province of Hubei, according to his information before the Chinese New Year holidays began on 25. January additional banknotes worth four billion yuan (just under 530 Million Euros ). This should prevent possible contamination from contaminated banknotes.
However, more and more Chinese are now using the option of paying by smartphone. In an Ipsos survey from the year 2017 three quarters of the respondents already stated that they were coming for more than a month with just 100 yuan in cash. (AFP)
France reports first death from coronavirus
For the first time one is registered the Coronavirus sick person in
Europe died. The Chinese tourist had succumbed to the disease in a Parisian clinic, the French health minister Agnès Buzyn said on Saturday with.
The man was therefore a 80 – yearlings from the severely affected central Chinese province of Hubei, in which Wuhan lies. The tourist was taken to the intensive care unit of the Bichat hospital in the French capital in early February. She was informed yesterday about the death
of the man, said Buzyn. The PA tient had been in critical condition for several days.
In numerous European countries, including in Germany, people have become people in the past few weeks reported with the new coronavirus are infected. So far but
nobody died , in some patients the disease was almost without symptoms. (AP)
Now more than 1500 Deaths in China
The number of confirmed infections and deaths from the novel corona virus in China have risen again. As China's Health Commission announced on Saturday, nationwide 143 new deaths confirmed. According to official information 1523 Victims in mainland China have been confirmed. The number of newly proven diseases rose there 2641 on 66. 492 Cases. Outside of the Chinese mainland there have been about 600 Diseases confirmed. (AP)
Thailand reports another case of infection
Another person infected with the corona virus has been reported in Thailand. Overall, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is thus 34) increased as the Thai Ministry of Health said. The new case is a 35 – year-old Thai woman who contracted the virus to treat patients. (Reuters)
Bill Gates sees coronavirus as “huge challenge”
According to Microsoft founder Bill Gates, the novel corona virus could possibly put the world in a “very bad situation” . “It presents us with a huge challenge,” said Gates on Friday (local time) at the conference of the world's largest scientific association AAAS (American Association for the Advancement of Science) in Seattle.
“There is a lot we do not know about this epidemic, but there is also a lot we know that shows that it could become very dramatic – especially if it is in Areas like southern Africa or southern Asia, ”Gates said. “This disease, when it comes to Africa, will be more dramatic than in China – and I don't want to play down what is happening in China.”
The virus reached the first country in Africa with Egypt on Friday. The foundation of Microsoft founder Gates and his wife Melinda has already around 100 million dollars (about 92 million euros) to fight the virus and to develop a vaccine. (AP)
“Aidavita” may moor in Thailand
The cruise ship “Aidavita” of the Rostock shipping company Aida Cruises has moored in the Thai port city of Laem Chabang. As a spokesman for the shipping company said, the ship left early Saturday morning at 1. 00 o'clock (local time) in the port south of Bangkok. The passengers could probably leave the ship in the morning – this is not intended at night.
Before the ship was not allowed to dock in Vietnam as planned . According to information from Thursday, the ship's journey should be on 23. February ends in Singapore. On the “Aidavita” there are around 1100 mostly passengers coming from Germany and 400 crew members. “There are no suspected cases or confirmed coronavirus diseases on board the” Aidavita “” , the Aida spokesman said in a previous statement. No guest or crew member on board have been in the last 14 days in China held up.
Aida Cruises had already announced that the Aidavita ” and “Aidabella” due to the epidemic and increasing travel restrictions for this season. Regularly the program would have lasted until April. (AP)
Quarantine in Germersheim could end on Sunday
The results of the last tests on Sars -CoV-2 at the China returnees to quarantine in Germersheim are expected to be on Sunday in front. If there are no abnormalities , the quarantine is on Canceled on Sunday noon, as the Rhineland-Palatinate Ministry of Health on Friday in Mainz announced. This is done by the health department of the Germersheim district. Regardless of the test results, is for all 122 Returnees as well as the 22 Helpers of the German Red Cross (DRK) another final medical examination provided. Probably in the course of On Sundays there are bus transfers to traffic hubs in southern Germany, too the returnees can be picked up by relatives. The departure will be under Exclusion from the public take place, it said. (AP)
Olympic rejection? WHO does not want to comment
In the discussion about a possible cancellation of the Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo, the WHO refused to take a position and make a recommendation , It was “ not the role of WHO to cancel or not cancel events,” said Ryan. However, the WHO was ready to give the organizers technical advice on how to deal with possible risks . (AFP)
Coronavirus has reached Africa
With the first Infection in Egypt the novel corona virus has now reached the African continent. The Egyptian Ministry of Health reported the first infection with the virus on Friday. The patient from abroad had no symptoms of respiratory disease, but was isolated in a hospital, it said from Cairo. The Egyptian authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO), but did not disclose the nationality of the patient. In the past few weeks, experts have repeatedly warned against the virus spreading to Africa because health care there is often inadequate. (AFP)