north-rhine-westphalia-has-the-most-deaths

In Germany are Saturday morning 50. 871 people infected with the coronavirus. This emerges from a compilation of the daily mirror based on the reports of the districts and independent cities.

Berlin, Hamburg and Munich are the cities with the most infections. The district Tirschenreuth in Bavaria is hardest hit by the epidemic per capita.

All figures from the Cities and counties can be found on a clear map and in tables at this point.

The state with the most corona infections per capita is currently Hamburg. In absolute numbers, Bavaria is around 9. 481 Cases most severely affected. The most recent increases were in Baden-Württemberg and Schleswig-Holstein , where the number of cases doubled every four days.

Most corona -Dead, 72 , has North Rhine-Westphalia to complain about.

Italy still has the most registered infected people in Europe. Per capita, Switzerland is currently the most affected by the virus in Europe and even worldwide (you can read a background on the situation in Switzerland here).

According to Johns Hopkins University, the US is marked with 104. 837 cases the country in the world replaced with most detected infections. After Italy, China has the third most infections worldwide.

China is the country with the most healed cases. 75. 099 People survived the infection there. Iran follows with 11. 133 and Italy with 10. 950 People who are healthy again.